11-year-old saves 5 lives: Woman meets one of son’s organ recipients a year after his shooting death

EAST CHICAGO — When LaTanya Anderson learned her 11-year-old son, David, wasn’t going to survive after being shot, she was approached with a question.
“Would you be open to organ donation?” medical officials asked in May 2018.
Anderson didn’t think twice. She told them yes.
“It wasn’t a hard decision,” Anderson said. “It’s what David would have wanted.”
Anderson’s choice saved five lives, with David’s lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas and heart being donated to those in need. Denise DiTusa was one of those recipients.
DiTusa was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis — a disease that causes lung tissue to become damaged or scarred, thickening the area around the air sacs and making it harder to breathe.
“Because of David, I no longer have it,” said DiTusa, who lives in Frankfort, Illinois. “I carry her son with me every day. He’s not gone.”
On Monday, the two met for the first time at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where David initially was taken after the shooting. There, DiTusa and Anderson forged a bond, with the latter having the opportunity to listen to her son’s lungs help another breathe. She was amazed.
After, Anderson wore the yellow stethoscope around her neck like a badge of honor.
“I got to hear my baby’s lungs,” she said. “They sounded so strong.”
The pair were connected through Gift of Hope, a nonprofit organization based in Itasca, Illinois, that provides support to families on both sides of the organ and tissue donation process.
DiTusa said she wanted to wait at least a year before meeting face to face in order to make sure the transplant was successful. Once she knew she was confident, she sent a letter to Anderson through Gift of Hope, which organized Monday’s event with help from the hospital’s staff.
“This is the best day of my life. I couldn’t wait to meet her. You can’t tell somebody how thankful you are on paper for basically saving your life. You just can’t explain it,” DiTusa said, pulling Anderson into a hug. “We’re family now. We’re connected. … She’s my sister.”
‘He’s not gone’
David had been playing basketball — his favorite sport — at Nunez Park when he was hit in the head by a stray bullet aimed for someone else. The 11-year-old later died at a Chicago hospital.
The gun was fired by Sherquell D. Magee, 18, of East Chicago, court records state. Initially, he tried to shoot a 14-year-old that he’d been fighting with, but the boy ducked and David was hit.
In August, Magee admitted to a level 2 felony charge of voluntary manslaughter and a firearm enhancement as part of a plea agreement. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1, with Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas presiding. Magee faces between 25 to 50 years in prison.
“My baby was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Anderson said. “He didn’t deserve what happened. Nobody's child deserves that.”
You have free articles remaining.
Anderson said David had aspirations to be drafted into the NBA. Before his death, he proudly played point guard at No. 1 for Washington Elementary School. His jersey was later retired.
Organ donation provided a silver lining for Anderson, she said, because it meant that David was able to live on. His legacy wouldn’t end at the age of 11.
“I knew it was something he would’ve wanted,” Anderson said. “He was all about helping others.”
David’s right kidney went to a woman in her 40s, liver to a man in his 50s and heart to a young girl. The 11-year-old’s left kidney and pancreas were donated to a man in his 20s.
Anderson said she hopes to meet all of the organ recipients. DiTusa plans to join her.
“This gave me my life back,” DiTusa said. “I hadn’t walked in over seven years.”
On Saturday, DiTusa participated in a charity event for pulmonary fibrosis, walking more than 3 miles. She credits this milestone to David.
“I wanted to give up a couple times,” DiTusa said. “But I had to finish for him.”
‘One human family’
In addition to their meeting Monday, a bench also was installed outside St. Catherine and dedicated in David’s honor, recognizing his life and the ones he helped save, such as DiTusa.
“Oftentimes, we honor our firefighters and our police officers that save lives. Well, this little 11-year-old basketball player was able to save five lives by donating seven organs,” said Susan Cochran, an aftercare specialist and interfaith outreach coordinator for Gift of Hope.
Cochran said the group has done similar events in the past, but this is the first time involving both the donor family and a recipient. Initially, the organization only planned for Anderson to be at the event. But the two’s willingness to connect with one another prompted Cochran to extend an invitation to DiTusa. She gladly accepted.
“In a day and age when there is so much divisiveness, it is so wonderful to see barriers being broken down — that is what organ donation is all about,” Cochran said. “It transcends all of our differences and makes us one human family.”
Anderson and DiTusa said they never expected to get along so well and already have plans to meet again soon.
“You’re stuck with me now,” DiTusa said, with a laugh. “We’re not waiting. Life is too short.”
“That’s OK by me. I’ll be ready,” Anderson replied. “We’re family.”