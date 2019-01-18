VALPARAISO — Just moments before bond was drastically reduced for a Portage woman facing drug charges, it was revealed her 6-year-old son tested positive for illegal drugs.
Alysha Ramos is facing drug charges 10 years after pleading guilty to driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her close friend.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp told the court Friday morning that a hair follicle taken from the boy tested positive for heroin, cocaine, benzodiazepine and methamphetamine.
Based on the test results, Buitendorp opposed reducing the $4,500 bond for Alysha Ramos.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer reduced the bond to $250, saying he was keeping his word of doing so if Ramos completed the Chemical Dependency and Addictions Program at the Porter County Jail.
He said her release is contingent upon her complying with conditions, including having no contact with her three children without authorization and supervision. Ramos must also submit to random drug tests and the judge ordered her to take part in a local in-patient women's drug recovery program.
"I want you to get better," he said.
Ramos, whose mother is caring for two of her children, said she intends to stay with her grandmother or sister if released from jail.
Defense attorney Bob Harper said following Friday's hearing that the drug test from the child was provided to him during Friday's hearing.
"There's no saying how it happened," he said. "There's nothing filed saying she did anything."
Ramos is accused of allowing illegal drugs to be sold in the presence of her 6-year-old child, according to court records.
She also faces charges of possessing heroin, hypodermic needles and other heroin-related paraphernalia, according to court records. She is charged with possessing and dealing marijuana, possessing synthetic marijuana, allowing drug use at her Portage home and possessing crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia.
Friday's bond reduction is her second since October. It was reduced from $7,500 to $4,500 at that time by Clymer, who said he offered the reduction as a sign of hope and encouraged her to participate in drug treatment if she wants to see the bond reduced further.
Ramos vowed in October that if released from jail, she would not stick with the father of one of her children if there were drugs around.
"My kid is more important to me than he is," Ramos said.
She said she needs to be out of jail in order to begin the counseling, drug screens, home checks and other efforts required to reunite her with her three children.
Ramos was sentenced in August 2009 to two years of home detention and 57 months of probation after she pleaded guilty in the driving death case. She went on to violate her probation three times by using drugs, according to court documents.
Ramos was released from probation unsatisfactorily in 2015 but was not sent to prison.
