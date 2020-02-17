8-year-old Valparaiso girl physically harmed by sex abuse, police say

VALPARAISO — An 8-year-old girl, who reported being repeatedly sexually abused by a 37-year-old Valparaiso man, was found to have suffered various forms of physical damage, according to charging information.

The girl told authorities she was "tired of keeping secrets" and went on to describe how Jose Castaneda would notify her that it is "booty time" when he abused her.

She said he would show her videos of people doing "bad stuff" and then require her to engage in various sex acts, police said.

The girl said the abuse occurred both during her first and second grade years of school, according to court documents.

When the girl's mother confronted Castaneda about the allegations, he reportedly said "he didn't know why he did it, that he was raped," police said.

"Castaneda texted in response, 'I'm sorry for everything, I feel like s---,'" according to court documents.

Castaneda, who was arrested Friday morning, faces three Level 1 felony counts of child molesting, two Level 4 molestation charges, felony performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and a seventh related felony charge. The Level 1 felony counts carry a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years behind bars.