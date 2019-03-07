CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Thursday in the city's East Side neighborhood, police said.
The victim was standing in the 10300 block of Avenue G when he was shot in the abdomen by a male suspect, Chicago police said.
Police were dispatched about 5:10 a.m. to the area, which is just over the state line from North Hammond.
The victim was taken to a Chicago hospital in stable condition.
The suspect fled before police arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8271.
