VALPARAISO — One of four men charged in a violent home invasion that left a Portage resident shot and severely injured was taken off to prison Monday.
Javon King, 21, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars per the terms of a plea agreement he struck last month with prosecutors.
He had faced up to 40 years in prison on the level 1 felony count of burglary.
The sentence is to run concurrently with a case the South Bend resident has pending in Lake County, according to the proposed plea.
King is among four men accused of driving to a residence on Lincoln Street in Portage about noon Jan. 7, 2017, to see a man known to have been selling marijuana, according to court documents.
They decided to steal the marijuana rather than purchase the illegal drug, King told the court last month.
Three of the men entered the residence wearing different colored bandannas, during which time a "loud bang of a gunshot" was heard, police said. The three men eventually returned to a waiting vehicle and fled west on U.S. 12 to Gary.
When police arrived on scene in response to reports of a gunshot, they heard someone yelling "help" twice from inside the residence, according to charging documents.
Officers, who noticed a strong odor of marijuana, followed a trail of smeared blood to a man lying on a couch bleeding from his abdomen, according to court documents. Police found a small wound on his lower back and a major wound in his lower abdomen.
The shooting victim reportedly told police he was asleep when he heard his door being forced open, police said. The man said he had been beaten up, police said.
The others charged in the case are Brandon Crenshaw, Jamel Woodley and Isaih Darnell Lenburg, according to prosecutors. Crenshaw's case was continued Friday until Jan. 31, Woodley is to appear in court Dec. 20 and Lenburg is scheduled for Jan. 6, according to court records.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.