CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and three years on probation for his role in a 2017 case in which woman was pushed from a car he was driving.
Carlos Santos, 19, pleaded guilty in November to kidnapping, a level 4 felony, and a misdemeanor theft charge, which alleged he stole a pair of shoes from a woman in August 2017 in Hammond.
Several other cases were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. However, the agreement did not address a case filed Nov. 13 alleging Santos possessed an altered handgun.
Santos' attorneys, Herbert Shaps and John Cantrell, asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez to consider sentencing Santos to work release or probation, partly because he was unlikely to commit similar crimes in the future.
Cantrell said Santos' ex-girlfriend, Ashley Miranda, 26, was a bad influence on him and likely the reason for his repeated run-ins with the law. Miranda was shot and killed in Gary last year.
Miranda was in the car with Santos and his co-defendant Luis Pimentel-Maldonado, 20, of Calumet City, when they met with a woman under the guise of a cellphone sale Sept. 15, 2017, at the McDonald's restaurant at Fifth Avenue and Grant Street in Gary.
Santos sped off from the restaurant while the woman was still in the backseat, and Pimentel-Maldonado pushed her out of the car after Santos drove about 2 1/2 miles, records say.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez rejected Shaps' suggestion that Santos may have been shot before driving away. Santos was shot when the woman's friends, who were in a separate car, began chasing him because he drove off with her in the car, the judge said.
Vasquez sentenced Pimentel-Maldonado on Dec. 16 to two years in prison for his role in the crime. Shaps said Santos deserved a sentence no harsher than Pimentel-Maldonado's.
Vasquez said the difference between the two men was their criminal record. Pimentel-Maldonado had one juvenile case, while Santos was unsuccessful on probation in Lake Juvenile Court and was charged as an adult in the kidnapping case and six subsequent felony or misdemeanor cases.
Some of Santos' cases stem from situations involving Miranda, Cantrell said.
Santos had nothing to do with Miranda's homicide, he said.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Miranda was six years older than Santos and she "turned him into a man," Cantrell said.
Miranda was charged with false informing after police determined she fabricated allegations that Santos had abused her, Cantrell said. Court records show prosecutors dropped a battery case against Santos in which Miranda was a victim.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal read a letter from the woman pushed from the car. She awoke at an Illinois hospital unable to hear because of her injuries. She has trouble walking, cannot drive and is anticipating a second cochlear implant procedure.
Villarreal asked Vasquez to sentence Santos to six years in prison, including five years on the kidnapping count and one year on the theft count.
Santos' attorneys and family wanted to blame police for "pinning" the kidnapping on him and Miranda for being a bad influence, Villarreal said.
Miranda was not involved when Santos was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and possession of an altered handgun, she said.
"They are not taking responsibility for his actions, and they want to blame everyone else but him," she said. "Mr. Santos is on his way to being a career criminal."
Santos said he was 17 at the time the woman was pushed from his car and he was "running wild off of drugs and liquor." He told Vasquez he was begging for a second chance to get his life back on track for himself and the two sons he had with Miranda.
Vasquez said it appeared Santos' parents are good people, but Santos' criminal history shows he's the person the criminal justice system wants off the streets. That "baggage" cannot be ignored, he said.
"This is your break," Vasquez said. "Now, whether it will be your punishment — that's on you. Probation is a state of mind."