Law enforcement officials believe Dr. Promila Mehta-Paul's
oldest son, Paresh Paul, is still living at her home on the 9000
block of Twin Creek Blvd. in Munster. He has been named a person of
interest in her disappearance and death.
By Sarah Tompkins
sarah.tompkins@nwi.com, (219) 836-3780
MUNSTER — Authorities have arrested and charged the son of a Munster physician who has been missing for eight years and presumed dead.
Paul Monet Fontaine, 46, of Las Vegas, Nevada, has been charged with murdering his mother, Dr. Promila Mehta-Paul. The charges, filed earlier this year and made public today by the Lake County prosecutor’s office, followed a long-running FBI investigation into the 2011 disappearance.
Police allege Mehta-Paul may have died after having an argument with her son and been forced consume an overdose of drugs.
Lake Criminal Court records indicate Fontaine is custody in Las Vegas, and Indiana will seek his extradition to Lake County for trial.
Police reported Mehta-Paul missing in March 2011, when they found her Munster home abandoned and her car missing.
Police said Fontaine first claimed his mother left the United States for her home country, India, but police said there is no evidence she ever used her passport, credit cards or accessed her bank account since her disappearance. He later told authorities he didn’t think his mother was in India.
Police said they have never been able to locate her body despite numerous searches.
Fontaine, who has two felony and eight misdemeanor convictions for drug and alcohol violations, has claimed he doesn’t know his mother’s whereabouts and refused to talk when directly asked by investigators what happened to her.
The prosecutor’s office filed an affidavit in Lake Criminal Court outlining a large amount of circumstantial evidence reviewed by Special FBI Agent Andrew Chonowski, who works with the Gary Response and Investigative Team that led him to seek murder charges against Fontaine.
According to court records, Munster police first responded to the victim’s home in the 9800 block of Twin Creek Boulevard of the gated community of Briar Ridge in Munster after a friend called them to express concern about Mehta-Paul's disappearance.
Police said they entered the house, which they found to be unkempt, but that there was no sign of a struggle inside.
Police said her son, who is also known as Paresh Paul, PD and Petey, lived with her, was not there and her car, a 2001 Toyota RAV4, was missing.
Police allege she was last seen alive March 21, 2011, the day she and her son argued over his habit of keeping windows in her house open during cold weather and running up her heating bill.
Police allege she told a friend shortly before her disappearance that she was planning to kick her son out of the house and take him to a homeless shelter.
She unexpectedly failed to come to work the next day and didn't have contact with any of her co-workers again.
Two days after her disappearance, Fontaine called to cancel his mother’s appointments with patients and told one of her friends he had dropped his mother off at a bus terminal so she could travel to India to attend a family member’s funeral, police said.
Customs and Border Protection agents arrested Fontaine five days after his mother’s disappearance trying to enter Mexico on foot near the border between San Diego, California, and Tijuana, Mexico. He was carrying a license plate from his mother’s missing vehicle.
Fontaine refused to talk to Munster police about his mother and he didn't he show any concern about her disappearance, police said.
Fontaine told FBI agents in May 2011 his mother abused prescription drugs and was “buzzed” after taking a number of pills about the time of her disappearance. Fontaine declined to answer a number of FBI questions about what happened to his mother, but claimed he was concerned about her disappearance and that he found it unusual.
The FBI interviewed a former girlfriend of Fontaine in Las Vegas in 2012 who said he was very violent during their romantic relationship and after she pressed charges against him, he choked and poured bleach down her throat and threatened, “I’m going to make you disappear. I know how.”
