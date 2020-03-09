Years of sexual abuse began when girl was 11 years old, court records state

CROWN POINT — A Griffith man began molesting and forcing a female relative to have sex with him when she was 11 years old, court records allege.

Ignacio A. Saenz, 33, was charged last week with four counts of child molesting and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, all level 4 felonies.

Police first learned of the alleged sexual abuse after the girl's friend encouraged her to tell her mother and step-father, who met with an officer, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The girl initially confided in the friend that Saenz began molesting her when she was 11 years old by inappropriately touching her and telling her, "It's OK. It's normal," records allege.

The girl later told investigators Saenz had been molesting her or forcing her to have sex with him about two times a month from August 2015 to October 2018, records state.

In October 2018, police responded to Saenz's home after he allegedly became angry about text messages on the girl's phone and a battery occurred, records state.

The girl told police she had limited contact with Saenz after the battery, records state.