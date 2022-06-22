Yet another semi-truck rollover along Porter County highway, officials say

CHESTERTON — For the second time in one day and fourth time in eight days, a semi-truck spilled its load on a local stretch of highway, the town of Chesterton is reporting.
The latest incident occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday when a truck hauling bricks tipped on to its driver's side while merging on to westbound Interstate 94 from northbound Ind. 49, the town said.
"This crash occurred only six hours after a semi overturned while trying to merge onto eastbound I-94 from southbound Ind. 49," according to town officials.
The truck driver in the latter rollover was reportedly treated at the scene by emergency medical officials.
The truck was lying over three lanes of the busy stretch of highway before being hauled off to the north side to free up traffic, the town said. The bricks were removed before the truck was stood back up.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.