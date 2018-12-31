Area police come across a lot of unusual people and circumstances while working to keep our communities safe. Here are a few of the more bizarre situations they encountered during 2018.
No. 1 reason to have good neighbors
A 55-year-old man was accused in October of urinating into an insurance company located in the same Valparaiso strip mall where he works.
The operator of the State Farm Insurance branch at 901 Calumet Ave. told police he arrived at work on the morning of Sept. 19 to discover the smell of urine on the carpet just inside the rear door of his business, according to police.
After the incident occurred two more times over subsequent days, the business installed a security camera and later identified Richard Cusick, of Center Township, who was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal and malicious mischief, according to court records.
Does this qualify as driver's ed?
A Porter Township school bus driver was accused of allowing three students to drive the vehicle Sept. 20 in a rural area of Valparaiso as she dropped students off from school.
None of the student drivers, who were ages 11, 13 and 17, have the required commercial driver's license required to drive a school bus, according to charging information.
Joandrea McAtee, 27, was immediately terminated, taken into custody as she picked up her final paycheck and faced a felony count of neglect of a dependent.
Not the way to break into daycare
A 43-year-old Hobart woman in October attempted to pull a 2-year-old boy away from his mother, saying, "you have a lot of other kids."
Sheilah Zeszutko is charged with two felony counts of criminal confinement and a felony count of battery on a person less than 14 years of age, according to charging information.
The incident allegedly occurred as the mother was leaving the Women, Infants and Children office in Lake Station.
Zeszutko claimed she saw the toddler start to wander away from his mother and just tried to move him back, police said. But she also told police her medications changed recently and that may be why her recollection of the incident might be "slightly different."
Women take a seat – on an alleged car thief
A woman and her mother took the law into their own hands in January, capturing a man who allegedly stole her car, and sitting on him until police arrived.
Just a few hours after the woman reported her car stolen from outside her home, she and her mother were on their way to the grocery store in Portage. While stopped on Mulberry Avenue at Willowcreek Road, the stolen car pulled up alongside them.
The mom jumped out of the car and yelled at the man, later identified as James Broadway, 35, of Portage. When Broadway opened the car door, the mom pulled him from the car and the two women sat on him, called 911 and waited for police.
Not the FBI, but worked anyway
A 22-year-old Valparaiso man faced a felony charge of possessing child pornography after turning himself in after his phone locked up in July with a warning purporting to be from the FBI after he attempted to download a pornographic video, police said.
Joseph Hanvey told police he attempted the download at 2 a.m. and then drove around the city for the next two hours looking for a police officer to talk to before showing up at the station.
Police said they recognized the "FBI" disclaimer as a common computer virus rather than an official notice from the FBI. The virus typically causes an electronic device to lock up until the user makes some sort of payment via a gift or credit card, police said.
Careful what you ask for
A 35-year-old New Carlisle man was arrested in July after demanding a tour of the Porter County jail and then, when turned away, was found videotaping in restricted areas outside the facility, according to county police.
Police said 35-year-old Kiel Stone and a 36-year-old Chesterton man demanded a tour of the jail shortly before 7:30 p.m. and were told to come back during business hours.
The pair then walked in restricted areas and attempted to gain access to the jail, police said. They were also videotaping in areas clearly marked, "No trespassing. Violators will be arrested."
Stone, who was uncooperative, reportedly asked police, "Take me to jail." He was arrested on an initial misdemeanor charge of trespassing.
Customer may not always be right
A 28-year-old Valparaiso woman attracted national attention when in June she was accused of walking out of a local salon without paying and dragging an employee across the parking lot with her BMW vehicle because she was unhappy with her nails.
Charley Fowler, who works as a mental health therapist in Munster, reportedly refused an offer to have her nails redone, police said. She left the business without paying the $30 due and was followed out by an employee.
Fowler entered into a pretrial deferment in September on a single count of misdemeanor theft and will have her criminal charge dropped if she remains out of trouble for six months, her attorney said.
Children and alcohol don't mix
An arrest in April of two young Valparaiso women on charges of underage drinking escalated into a felony count for one as both resisted officers, hurled insults and carried out other "childish antics," according to Porter County police.
Kaylee Neff, 20, and Bosiljka Woldt, 18, were both arrested on misdemeanor charges of minor consumption of alcohol after leaving a nearby fraternity party. Neff faced an additional felony count of escape.
The pair resisted being handcuffed and Woldt escaped her seatbelt in the backseat of the police car en route to the jail, forcing the officer to stop to secure her at which time Neff fled from the front seat, police said. Upon learning at the jail she faced a felony count for fleeing, Neff "threw herself on the ground and commenced to engage in a temper-tantrum," police said.
Woldt reportedly told jail staff "her family is exceptionally wealthy and that we needed to open the doors to the jail so she could walk out," police said.
Who needs coffee?
Edward L. Berry, 40, was charged with public intoxication in July when he was spotted in a Portage retail store opening and drinking from coffee creamers.
An employee spotted Berry standing in the cooler area drinking from the coffee creamers. He also allegedly tried to pour something into a creamer.
He was told to leave, but police were called after Berry allegedly tried to enter several cars in the parking lot in an effort to find his own.