1-year-old, teenager injured in shooting while playing outside, police say
breaking urgent

1-year-old, teenager injured in shooting while playing outside, police say

GARY — Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that has left a 1-year-old child and a teenager with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of West 25th Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday. Officers arrived shortly after to find a 1-year-old boy who had been struck by gunfire.

"An officer immediately took (the) mother and child towards the hospital until they were intercepted by an ambulance and care was transferred over," Gary Police Department Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. "A 19-year-old male black was also struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital by private car."

The child was playing in the yard outside the house when he was shot.

Witnesses told police the 19-year-old was supervising three small children, including the 1-year-old, while they were playing outside when shots were fired by unknown suspects, Westerfield said. 

Both of the gunshot victims were in serious condition Monday afternoon, Westerfield said.

Several police cars were parked outside the house in Gary's Midtown neighborhood early Monday afternoon.

Police are urging anyone while any information to call Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond at 219-881-1210 and information may also be left at the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP. 

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news.

