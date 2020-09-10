Young children left alone at Portage hotel; two moms charged, police say

At first, police were unsuccessful identifying which room, but finally discovered the room after the children identified one of the mothers from a copy of the identification card used to check in at the hotel, police.

When police opened the door to the room, they reportedly found a toddler lying face down sleeping near the end of one of the beds.

The four children were taken to the Portage Police Department. When Thompson and Gage returned to the hotel, they too were escorted to the department, police said.

The women at first attempted to tell police they had left their children in the care of a sister and/or friend, but later admitted they checked into the room at either 10 p.m. or midnight and the left the children alone to go outside to "smoke a black" and buy juice for the children, police said.

They went to a gas station in Gary so Thompson could meet her boyfriend and subsequently lost track of time, police said.

When they returned to the hotel, they found the room locked, their children gone, and police waiting.

Police say Gage gave them a wrong name at first.