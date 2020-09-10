Young children left alone at Portage hotel; two moms charged, police say

PORTAGE — After three children showed up early Thursday at the front desk of a local hotel looking for their mothers, police said they began a frantic search.
That search resulted in the discovery of a fourth child - age 18 months - who had been left alone by the others in a hotel room, Portage police said.
The mothers of the children — Lisandra Thompson, 23, and Erica Gage, 21, both of East Chicago — face two felony counts each of neglect of dependent and misdemeanor charges of false informing, Portage police said. Gage faces an additional felony count of identity deception.
"Ms. Thompson alluded to the fact that the sole purpose of renting the room was to have somewhere to put the children," police said.
The case came to light when at 2:15 a.m. Thursday, three of the children - ages 4, 4, and 1 - showed up at the front desk of the Travel Inn hotel at 6101 U.S. 20 looking for their mothers, according to an incident report.
"The children said their mother was not in the hotel room and they were scared so they left the room to seek help," police said.
One of the children was wearing only a soiled diaper, according to police. They told police there was another child still in a room, but they were unable to provide a room number.
At first, police were unsuccessful identifying which room, but finally discovered the room after the children identified one of the mothers from a copy of the identification card used to check in at the hotel, police.
When police opened the door to the room, they reportedly found a toddler lying face down sleeping near the end of one of the beds.
The four children were taken to the Portage Police Department. When Thompson and Gage returned to the hotel, they too were escorted to the department, police said.
The women at first attempted to tell police they had left their children in the care of a sister and/or friend, but later admitted they checked into the room at either 10 p.m. or midnight and the left the children alone to go outside to "smoke a black" and buy juice for the children, police said.
They went to a gas station in Gary so Thompson could meet her boyfriend and subsequently lost track of time, police said.
When they returned to the hotel, they found the room locked, their children gone, and police waiting.
Police say Gage gave them a wrong name at first.
Indiana Child Protective Services was contacted and made arrangements for the children to be placed in the care of friends and family pending further investigation, police said.
Police said they bought the children food and it appeared they had not eaten in sometime.
