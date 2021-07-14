Young mastermind behind Portage killing sentenced, recognized for helping crack the case

VALPARAISO — "I hate you for what you did," Stephanie Saucedo said between sobs Wednesday morning to 17-year-old Roderick Silas, who is one of three Gary defendants involved in a robbery that resulted in the death of her sister.

"You set her up," she said.

While Silas was painted during the sentencing hearing as the mastermind behind the Nov. 19, 2019, killing, when he was 15, he was also the one who helped police crack the case quickly and led officials to the body of Adriana Saucedo, officials said. Her body was found at an abandoned elementary school in Gary.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer acknowledged that unusual level of cooperation when sentencing Silas to 29 years behind bars with eight years to be suspended and served on formal probation.

The sentence fell short of the 35-year term with five suspended that was sought by prosecutors.

"You can do with this what you want to do with this," DeBoer said, responding to Silas' claims to want to improve his life. "You have got every opportunity to do that."