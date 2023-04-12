PORTAGE — An 18-year-old Portage motorcyclist faces a felony charge after allegedly leading police on chase along U.S. 6 into Lake County that reached a speed of 120 mph, according to the arrest report.

A Portage officer said he was sitting eastbound on U.S. 6 shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday waiting to turn north on Willowcreek Road when he registered a westbound motorcycle travelling 80 mph.

As the officer turned and began pursuing the motorcycle, he said the driver, later identified as Daniel Henson, looked back and increased his speed.

Henson ignored traffic lights, weaved around traffic, drove left of center and spent most of the pursuit travelling at 90 to 120 mph, the officer said.

After Henson turned north on Liverpool Road in Hobart, he stopped and shut off his motorcycle, according to police.

Henson was taken into custody and faces a felony count of fleeing law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and criminal recklessness with a vehicle, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Nicholas Longstreet Anthony Villarreal Adam Neal Marcus White Anthony Schmidt Simon Allen Wilkins De Gracia Perez Tori Hunt Pablo Winder Aaron Metzger Luke Hardin Christine Bailey Melissa Wilke Devon Willy John Brigham Scott Neiswinger Brett James Paul Kwiecinski Edward Drozd Edward Luick Eduardo Yanez Kerry Kirk Mark Letson Jr. Jamie Diaz Joseph Foster-Franklin Don Spicer Stephanie Palmowski David Johnson III Eric Perez Benjamin Korzeniewski Scott Bailey Amanda Chipps John Knezevich Daniel Henson Robin Statum Ismael Sanchez Andrew Krachinski John Nauracy Sarah Budgin