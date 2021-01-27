'You're a con man,' judge tells man as she hands him 10-year sentence for child molesting

"You're nothing but a liar. A sick man," the girl wrote.

The girl continued to contemplate suicide after the sexual abuse, in part because it seemed people at school talked about it every time she entered a room, she said.

The girl's mother said Perkins preyed on her daughter during a difficult time, after she lost custody and her daughter was placed in foster care.

"My hands were tied," she said. "This man robbed my daughter of her innocence."

Perkins said he became depressed after his wife's two "unplanned" pregnancies.

His wife is an independent woman, and he fell further into depression after she started her own wellness-focused businesses because he wanted to be someone's "rock," he said.

He began pursuing the girl because his work with her made him feel needed, he said.

After his arrest, he went to counseling and learned he was using sex as a coping mechanism, he said.

He and his wife went to marriage counseling, and her forgiveness gave him a purpose in life, he said.

He apologized to the girl and her family, but then broke down in tears as he thanked his family for not "abandoning" him.