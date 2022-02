Youth seeking entry into Highland homes was just a prank, police say

HIGHLAND — Police say concern about a young person knocking on doors and seeking to use bathrooms turned out to be a local high school student "doing dumb pranks."

The incidents occurred Monday night in the areas of Lois Place and Hook Street, police said.

"In each instance, the resident told the male that he would not be let inside to use the restroom," according to police. "The male then departed in a white SUV. No entry was ever made to any of the residences and nothing was taken."

Police said they identified the suspect, who turned out to be a student at Highland High School.

"He was apparently out 'doing dumb pranks' and meant no harm by his actions," police said. "Our officers have already handled the matter with this juvenile and his parents."

Police said they shared the update because of the concern the incidents had caused on social media.

