YouTube video shows young men defecating, stun gunning each other, running naked through abandoned Lew Wallace school

The school board decided to shutter Lew Wallace, home of the Hornets, after years of declining enrollment in 2014 to avoid a $2.8 million bill in deferred maintenance that was no longer possible to put off.

Prince, who has sought to demolish vacant schools and other abandoned structures in the city during his administration, had just appealed last week to the governor's chief of staff for funding to tear down Lew Wallace, Edison Middle School and Norton Elementary. Edison was targeted for demolition as deterrent to criminal activity, Norton because its location near the Gary/Chicago International Airport made it an ideal spot for redevelopment, and Lew Wallace because of the impact its blight has on the surrounding residential neighborhood.

"Ironically, we just sought funds for its demolition and will continue to pursue it," he said. "We're showing them the video in the hope it captures their eye and illustrates the need for the building to come down."

A church had expressed interest in acquiring Lew Wallace years ago, but the school board declined its offer and no one else has stepped forward since then, Prince said. The city ideally would like to see more housing built there in keeping with the surrounding neighborhood, but it's unlikely any developer would be interested until the school building was razed, he said.