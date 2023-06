The suspects entered the store around 9:25 a.m. Monday at 500 W. Fifth Ave. and whipped out a handgun. They demanded money from the cashier who obliged.

After the suspects fled, employees called police, who found the duo in the area of Seventh Avenue and Polk Street, police said. Upon seeing police, they ran and entered a nearby home. Police received permission from the home owners to enter the house, where they found the man hiding in the basement of the residence and the woman under a bed.