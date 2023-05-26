LAPORTE — County police are trying to figure out why a 20-year-old man drove off a county road and into a tree Thursday afternoon resulting in his death.
The deceased was identified by the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department as Braydon R. Flagg of Mill Creek.
Officers were called out around 2:21 p.m. Thursday to County Road 50 North in the area of County Road 1000 East in rural Wills Township in response to a crash, the department said.
"A black 2012 Toyota passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on CR 50 North," according to police. "For an unknown reason, the vehicle drove left of center and traveled across the eastbound lane. The vehicle left the south side of the roadway and continued traveling until colliding with a tree."
The vehicle re-entered County Road 50 North and came to a stop.
