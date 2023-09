GARY — Officials at 21st Century Charter School at Gary said they cancelled classes Monday after receiving a threat of violence.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have closed school today so that the police may thoroughly investigate," the school announced on social media. "We anticipate school will resume as normal tomorrow."

The school says it serves 1,400 students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

"We love each and every one of our children — your children," school officials said.

The threat reportedly targeted the lives of staff and students.

"While we will investigate, police are involved, I'm asking each family to alert school leadership if they have evidence or knowledge of the culprit making the threat," school officials said.

"Gary is a tight knit community. Everyone knows everyone or is connected in one way or another. People talk."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact school officials.

"Our children, your children, deserve our very best," the school said.

Gary police were not immediately available Monday morning to comment on the situation.

