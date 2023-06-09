CHICAGO — The death of a Gary man last month has been ruled a homicide, according to records from the Cook County medical examiner.
Devonire Glass, 23, was shot May 29 in the 2100 block of Georgia Street, records show. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Gary police did not respond to requests for comment.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
April Wright
Fallon Stone
Kecelyn Sydner
Hilario Torres Jr.
Shawn Washington
Steven Petrisko
Roosevelt Pickett Jr.
Andre Patterson
Kenneth Mack Jr.
Rachel McKinney
Patrick Noonan
Bradley Kelly
Jason Howard
Tena Johnson
Leslie Hawkins
Chanel Copeland
Tameera Dillon
Elvee Evans III
Totianna Gaston
Olivia Blakeley
Steven Bogner
Kristina Bohn
Tammy Berry
Christopher Arroyo
Melvin Pumphrey III
Dakota Robinson
Michael Sullivan
Shauntwain Johnson
Karley Jensen
Cali Huerta
Cindy Irons
Jack Hampton
John Huber
Chauncey Hackett Jr.
Antwon Butler
Aundra Butler
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!