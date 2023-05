VALPARAISO — A Chesterton man accused of repeatedly molesting a young girl was found at one point to be hiding in the girl's bedroom closet, the mother of the alleged victim told jurors Wednesday morning.

"I did not know what was going on," the mother testified.

She said after hearing arguments in her daughter's bedroom at the Chesterton home, she approached Agustin Espinoza II, now 50,who told her he had hidden in the closet to see what the girl was doing at bedtime.

The mother said Espinoza had told her nothing about hiding in the closet until he was caught and after he startled the girl.

The testimony came as evidence began in the trial against Espinoza, who is accused of repeatedly molesting a young girl he knew beginning between her seventh- and eighth-grade years in school, according to court records.

The alleged offenses occurred between July 1, 2014, and April 3, 2016, in Chesterton, according to the charges filed in June 2017.

The girl reportedly told police she rearranged her bedroom, slept in a more guarded position in a different spot in bed, locked her door and wore sweaters in an attempt to discourage the abuse.

The girl "noted that the incidents seemed to happen every two weeks," police said.

Espinoza, who is represented by defense attorney Jesse Harper, has denied molesting the girl, records show.

The girl's mother testified Wednesday that Espinoza took an electronic device from the girl and sent text messages to her friends, which they detected as coming from someone other than the girl.

The trial is underway before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

