PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — Porter County police say a repeat drunken driver was nearly five times the legal limit when she crossed the center line along a local stretch of Ind. 8 and collided head-on with another vehicle, landing that driver in a rehabilitation center to recover from serious injuries.

Alison Cook, 33, of Crown Point, faces three felony counts of operating while intoxicated, including two counts of causing serious bodily injury and one of having a prior OWI conviction, records show.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer decided Tuesday morning to hold Cook without bond at the Porter County Jail while her case proceeds, records show.

The injured driver, a 70-year-old man from Hebron, reportedly told police he was driving westbound on Ind. 8 around 5 p.m. June 26 in a GMC Acadia when an eastbound Subaru Outback crossed the center line and collided head-on with his vehicle.

Emergency responders had to free the Hebron man from his vehicle and it was later learned his left leg and ankle were broken in the crash, as well as his left elbow, two ribs and sternum, police said. After spending two weeks at a hospital, the man was transferred to a rehabilitation center.

"(The man) was was advised that he has a long road to recovery ahead of him," police said.

Cook was treated at the scene of the crash and was reportedly verbally aggressive with emergency responders, thought she was in Crown Point and tried to walk away, despite having various large cuts along her arms from broken glass, according to the arrest report.

Cook admitted to drinking rum before driving and her blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.39%, which far exceeds the legal limit for driving of 0.08%, police said.

Police said they learned Cook had an OWI case pending at the time of this incident and a prior OWI conviction from Lake County in August 2022.

Cook was booked into the Porter County Jail late Sunday night and remained in custody as of late Tuesday morning, records show.

She was given time by the judge to hire an attorney and a status hearing is set for Sept. 12.

