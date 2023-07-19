LAPORTE — The felony stalking trial of a LaPorte County man accused of relentlessly pursuing Taylor Swift has been indefinitely postponed due to the alleged perpetrator's inability to assist in the preparation of his defense, according to court records.

Court records show Mitchell Taebel, 36, has been committed to the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction until the state agency determines Taebel is competent to stand trial.

According to court records, Taebel was found unable to understand the proceedings in his case following comprehensive examinations by Dr. John Heroldt and Dr. Reinaldo Matias.

Records show the stipulated motion for commitment — signed by attorneys for Taebel and the LaPorte County prosecutor's office — led to the cancellation of a pretrial hearing set for July 27, as well as the postponement of further legal action in the case.

Taebel, who has YouTube and Facebook accounts featuring Taylor Swift and claims to be running for president of the United States, is facing criminal charges based on allegations he traveled across the country to attempt to gain access to the 33-year-old artist and sent Swift threatening messages.

According to court records, Taebel allegedly identified himself as Swift's soul mate on social media in conjunction with violent imagery, including a bomb threat and video of someone shooting a gun at a firing range, to suggest what could happen if Taebel is unable to be with Swift, or if Swift continues dancing during her ongoing "Eras Tour" in a way Taebel finds objectionable.

Records show Taebel also allegedly gained entry May 5 to Swift's luxury condominium building in Nashville, and her concert venue in Nashville, until Taebel was identified as a security threat and removed from the building and the venue.

Police said Swift's management team obtained a temporary restraining order that was served May 13 to Taebel. The order was extended May 24 and Taebel is accused of violating the order by continuing to tag Swift in social media posts, including Taebel's 12-hour marriage proposal video.

"Taebel still maintains a delusion that he and the ARTIST will be married and, if elected president, that the ARTIST will be his first lady," charges say.

The Long Beach, Indiana, native is facing similar charges in a separate case where Taebel is accused of stalking and harassing a childhood acquaintance over several years.

