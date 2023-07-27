PORTAGE — Police say a 38-year-old man, who was wanted on several warrants, fled through a drainage pipe under a local stretch of Intestate 94 only to have a police dog land on top of him before being taken into custody on new allegations of battering another person just moments before.

Portage police said they arrived shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday to the area of AmeriPlex at the Port where a diver told them he had been battered by passenger Andrew Vanator of Portage, who then fled the vehicle.

"I observed (the driver) to have a bloody nose and redness on the right side of his face," police said.

Police said they began searching a wooded area with K-9 officer Bane and saw someone moving inside a drainage pipe that extends south under the I-94 westbound entrance and exit ramp.

As Vanator fled from the pipe, police pursued with Bane, who located the man and stood on top of him until fellow officers arrived, according to the arrest report.

Vanator was taken into custody, cleared medically at a hospital and taken to jail where he faces a felony count of domestic battery and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, police said. He was also picked up on two warrants through Porter County and a parole violation warrant from Lake County.

