PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — A 4-year-old girl, who was reported missing after climbing out of a window at her home wearing nothing but a soiled diaper, was later found by an officer waist deep in a neighbor's pool, according to Porter County police.

"I observed (the girl) was wet from her neck down and shivering," police said.

After learning the child had escaped the house several times prior, including two incidents when police were called, the girl's mother, Angelic Cruz, 37, was arrested and charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent, records show.

Police said they were called most recently to the home shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday and told by Cruz that her daughter had escaped through an unsecured window.

Cruz said the girl had been missing for five minutes, but police later determined that it was likely longer based on the distance away she was found and obstacles in her path. Cruz also told them the girl had escaped the house several times prior.

After learning the child had been drawn to water in the past, an officer said he spotted her standing on a ladder waist deep in water in a nearby above-ground pool.

As the officer made his way into the secured yard, he watched the girl move up to the pool deck and then attempt to again enter the water, according to the arrest report.

"I observed the pool deck had a gate that was secured with a padlock," the officer wrote. "I had to crawl over the gate to reach her."

Cruz reportedly told police she was in the bathroom when the girl fled the house. While initially claiming the screen was down on the window, she later said her husband opened it before leaving the house.

Police said they contacted Indiana Child Protective Services and learned there is an open case involving the child.

Cruz was charged Monday and booked Wednesday into the Porter County Jail.

She has since bonded out and her case is pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, records show.

