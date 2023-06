CALUMET CITY — Suspects led officers on a foot chase Tuesday afternoon through the local River Oaks Mall before escaping the area without being apprehended, Calumet City police said.

Police were notified shortly before 4:30 p.m. that a vehicle wanted in connection with incidents occurring in multiple jurisdictions had been seen near the vicinity of the mall along Torrence Avenue.

"A Calumet City police officer did locate the vehicle and the occupants subsequently fled into River Oaks Mall on foot," the department said.

"Several police agencies assisted with attempting to locate the offenders," according to police. "It was determined that the offenders had exited the mall."

Police searched the mall and adjacent shopping areas, but did not locate the suspects.

"No police agency reported seeing the offenders, who fled, as being armed prior to entering the mall," police said.

Calumet City police are investigating the matter and asks anyone with any information to contact the department department at 708-868-2500.

"The vehicle was towed from the scene."

