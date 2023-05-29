Gift this article
MICHIGAN CITY — An argument between two men Saturday night ended with one man and the other arrested for murder, according to the Michigan City Police Department.
Lt. Steve Westphal identified the dead man as Joseph Davis, 52. He said the accused assailant is Jonathan Regis Lamont Smith, 31.
The men were arguing at a residence in the 400 block of York Street when Smith pulled out a gun and shot Davis in the torso, Westphal said.
Police officers responding to the scene provided initial medical aid to Davis. He was transported by LaPorte County EMS to Franciscan Hospital for emergency care, then flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for advanced medical treatment.
Despite these efforts, Westphal said, Davis died during surgery as a result of his injuries from the shooting.
Smith subsequently turned himself in at the Michigan City police station about two hours after the incident.
Smith was booked into the LaPorte County Jail on one count of murder. His initial court hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in LaPorte Superior Court 1.
Police are asking residents near the shooting location to check any exterior video cameras to see if they recorded it. The time frame to check is 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Westphal said.
Anyone with relevant video, or any other information about the case, is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Melissa Sopher at 219-874-3221, ext. 1049, or
msopher@emichigancity.com.
