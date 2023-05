VALPARAISO — The discovery of two local home break-ins resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old man who was familiar with both properties, Valparaiso police said.

Police said they were called out shortly before 7 p.m. Monday to the 1400 block of Fairlane Drive in response to a burglary.

The homeowners reported damage to their front door and that a bed in a guest room had been disturbed, police said. Items had also been moved in an adjacent four-seasons room.

While at the scene, police received word from the homeowner that a friend's apartment in the 400 block of Monroe Street had also been broken into. The friend reported having problems recently with Colin Page of Chesterton, who was familiar with the home on Fairlane Drive.

Police said they located Page, who admitted to breaking into both properties in question.

Page was taken to the Porter County jail and faces two felony counts of residential entry and two misdemeanor criminal mischief charges, records show.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Vanessa Velasquez Patricia Lugo Jose Gonzales Justin Lehocky Amanda Eustace Sean Farley Jr. Thomas Frary Mya Woodard Lawrence Zitt Jr. Lisa Tachar Preston Walker Abigail Pearson Anthony Hollins Rolando Martinez Jr. Joshua Bates Maria Butler Tiffany Dickelman Magley Galvez Borroto Ronald Arceneaux Alicia Abeyta Cole Singleton Joshua Smith Rhema Miller Daniel Johnson Darrius Kleckner Jacob Knoll Nathan Bickerstaff Brian Fox Crystal Green John Ward III Kalena Harrop-Haywood Russell Volk Kyle Clay Tanya Embry Jenna Stockman Allan Samuel Ricardo Santiago Russell Coble Juan Delgado-Leal Steven Kenniger Isabella Ball Mohammed Aljukhaydib Daniel Turpin Anthony Stewart Dominic Padlo Jennifer Ryan Courtlandt Harris Jefferey Cook II Colleen Fatla Joseph Gilbert Isaiah Carroll Sergio Barragan