MICHIGAN CITY — Officials believe a mobile home fire that sent a woman and child to the hospital Tuesday was intentionally set.

Emergency officials received word shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that a residence was on fire in the 100 block of Dunewod Drive, which is located within the Dunewood Village Mobile Home Community at 170 Ind. 212, Michigan City police Lt. Steve Westphal said.

"In addition to being on fire, it was reported that two people and a dog were trapped inside," he said.

Police, fire and emergency medical units from the area responded and discovered that three men who had been doing cement work in the park put themselves in harm’s way to remove the two occupants and dog from the burning residence.

Pat O’Brien, 67, of Michigan City said he doesn’t consider himself a hero, though.

“I don’t know about that. I think instinct takes over. We just did whatever we had to do,” he said.

O’Brien said he and two members of his crew were pouring cement for driveways at several new homes in the trailer park. He said they heard glass breaking, then saw smoke and flames coming from the single-wide mobile home.

He said they ran over and started yelling in hopes of drawing the attention of anyone who might be inside. They also opened the front door to try and go inside but were driven away by intense heat and heavy smoke.

O’Brien said they started breaking windows out of the home and continued to scream when they heard what sounded like someone inside the dwelling. About half of the home was on fire with flames reaching about 10 feet high when, suddenly, a woman approached one of the broken windows.

The men reached in, grabbed her and carried her out through the broken window at the rear of the home.

Moments later, O’Brien said the boy, looking very frightened with soot on his face, came to another broken window a short distance away. He was also safely guided through the opening in the window frame.

After the boy nodded his head that he was thirsty, O’Brien said he ran to his truck and grabbed a bottle of water for him to drink.

“He was in shock, I’m sure. He was shaking pretty good,” O’Brien said.

The dog was also taken out of the home through a broken window.

Firefighters arrived a short time later.

“If we had waited for the fire department, I don’t think they would have made it,” O’Brien said.

The 77-year-old woman and 4-year-old boy were taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City. The boy was treated for minor injuries and the woman was transferred to a hospital in Fort Wayne for advanced treatment, Westphal said.

"Michigan City Animal Control took custody of the rescued dog," he said.

"The initial investigation revealed this fire was intentionally set and it is being investigated as an arson," according to Westphal.

The Michigan City Police Department asks that residents in the area of the fire check exterior cameras for footage of suspects or suspicious activity.

"The timeframe to check would be 7 a.m. up until when the fire was reported (shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday)," Westphal said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Michigan City Police Sgt. Melissa Sopher at 219-874-3221, extension 1049 or by email at msopher@emichigancity.com.

Tips can also be made via the department's Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline number at 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME. People offerings tips can request anonymity.

