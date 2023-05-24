MICHIGAN CITY — Officials believe a mobile home fire, which sent an elderly woman and child to the hospital Tuesday, was intentionally set.

Emergency officials received word shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that a residence was on fire in the 100 block of Dunewod Drive, which is located within the Dunewood Village Mobile Home Community at 170 Ind. 212, Michigan City police Lt. Steve Westphal said.

"In addition to being on fire, it was reported that two people and a dog were trapped inside," he said.

Police, fire and emergency medical units from the area responded and it was learned that three men, who had been doing cement work in the park, put themselves in harms way to remove the two occupants and dog from the burning residence.

The two, who were taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City, were described as a 77-year-old woman and 4-year-old boy.

The boy suffered minor injuries and the woman was transferred to a hospital in Fort Wayne for advanced treatment, Westphal said.

"Michigan City Animal Control took custody of the rescued dog," he said.

"The initial investigation revealed this fire was intentionally set and it is being investigated as an arson," according to Westphal.

The Michigan City Police Department asks that residents in the area of the fire check exterior cameras for footage of suspects or suspicious activity.

"The time frame to check would be 7 a.m. up until when the fire was reported," Westphal said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Michigan City Police Sgt. Melissa Sopher at 219-874-3221, extension 1049 or by email at msopher@emichigancity.com.

Tips can also be made via the department's Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline number at 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME. People offerings tips can request anonymity.

