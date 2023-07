LOWELL — A charge of attempted murder has been filed against a 45-year-old West Chicago man accused of intentionally crashing into several police vehicles and and driving toward an officer during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon along a local stretch of Interstate 65, Indiana State Police said.

Three state troopers were reportedly treated for minor injuries following the pursuit of Thomas Sanhamel.

Sanhamel was also charged with felony counts of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery by means of a deadly weapon, attempt to commit battery against a public safety official, battery to a public safety official and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, ISP said.

Sanhamel was booked into the Lake County Jail.

A state trooper first attempted to stop Sanhamel's vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday along southbound I-65 three miles north of the Ind. 2 exit after learning he was posing a safety hazard by driving 5 mph.

Sanhamel drove away southbound, during which time he nearly struck a parked semi with pedestrians standing alongside, police said.

Winfield residents encouraged to lock vehicles in wake of break-ins The thieves have not been breaking windows or otherwise damaging locked vehicles to gain entry, police say.

He continued to flee at 10 mph and appeared to swerve toward a police officer attempting to put Stop Sticks in the roadway, according to police. He then drove into the median near the 238 mile-marker, stopped and then accelerated, again ramming police vehicles.

Sanhamel headed north in the southbound lanes until stopped traffic forced him into a grassy ditch, police said. He then repeatedly rammed a Jasper County police vehicle until his vehicle became disabled.

He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

"Three state police cars were damaged by the suspect ramming the vehicles during the pursuit," ISP said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Frank Lopez Rashawn McClary Jaden Melton David Nava Kelly Lee Oscar Lerma Derris Leblanc Jose Hurtado Sharee Johnston Terrence Jones Jaiden Guyton Heather Hillis Andraleen Draper Marcell Ellison Francisco Dehoyos Jr. Tommy Childers Deja Burrell Melvin Carr Sr. Eugene Brame Victor Becerra Jr. Jose Romero-Avalos Victor Macedo David McWilliams Sonia Beeler Alvaro Lopez-Serratos Eva Thomas Richard Wilbourn Derek Zanfei Tracy Sizemore Javonte Roberson Yuron Robinson Ashlee Price Aarion Mosley David Nagel David Lapotka Brian Mejia Baldemar Montemayor Karla Jenkins Samantha Kane Dionte Dortch Lee Derkacy Barron Arnold Kyle Bentley Mercedes Cruz Ashley Sumpter Tonya Wallace John Santana Timothy Moore Sr. Terrence Petty Ricardo Pina Jr. Victoria Reed Shauntavia Meeks Deja Ta Johnson Timothy Lujano Chamier Bowman Cameron Dotson Anguel Anaya Demetrius Thomas Sean Rogers Luis Rodriguez Alejandro Rios Sr. Gilberto Noriega Jr. Shianah Rainey Gregory Hunter Darrell Jackson Crisantema Navarro Kane Hughes Daniel Dillman Michael Blaize III Anthony Cilek Brian Birchall