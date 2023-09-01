VALPARAISO — The nearly decade-old real estate fraud case against Porter resident Donald Johnson has taken yet a new twist with his attorneys seeking to withdraw just a few months before trial citing a breakdown in the working relationship.

Johnson responded a day after that motion was filed with his own request for Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to grant the withdraw and require the attorneys to return to him a payment of $150,000.

Clymer scheduled a hearing on the matter for Sept. 8, ahead of the Nov. 13 trial date.

Johnson, 58, is accused of bilking former clients, co-workers and even fellow church members out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by illegally soliciting and investing their money, which went missing without investors being immediately informed, according to court records.

He is charged with 17 felony counts of selling unregistered securities and selling securities without having the proper registration, according to court records. He also faces felony counts of forgery and theft.

Johnson is seeking to have the case dismissed, arguing his constitutional rights to a speedy trial have been violated. Prosecutors are opposing the request.

Johnson's Indianapolis-based attorneys Julie Treida and Robert Hammerle, filed their request to withdraw from the case Aug. 28, saying, "As of August 18, 2023, there has been a breakdown of the attorney client relationship," records show.

Johnson followed Aug. 29 with his own motion supporting the withdraw and then went a step further by requesting the court to order the refund of his entire $150,000 payment to the law firm so he can hire new counsel.

Johnson accuses the attorneys in his motion of fraud and an ethics violation, in part, for failing to let him know of their intention to seek "a plea rather than dismissal or acquittal as agreed."

Johnson further says he was led to believe his "all-inclusive" fee to the firm included through trial, yet there is no evidence the firm has prepared for trial or intends to take the case to trial after more than five years of representing him.

