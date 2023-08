CROWN POINT — A 25-year-old driver triggered a four-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on a local stretch of Intestate 65, closing all northbound lanes of traffic and leaving the responsible driver seriously injured, Indiana State Police said.

Police say Austin Slivka, of Lake Village, Indiana, was northbound in the left lane of the highway when two miles south of U.S. 30 he rear-ended a second vehicle, which caused a chain reaction of collisions involving two additional vehicles.

Slivka was partially ejected from his vehicle and his left arm went through the front windshield of his vehicle resulting in major cuts to the arm, police said.

Two men at the scene came to Slivka's aid by placing one and then two tourniquets on his injured arm to slow the bleeding. The second tourniquet involved a shoelace and a screwdriver.

The effort slowed the bleeding long enough for police to arrive and place a third tourniquet on the arm and Slivka was taken by ambulance to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

All northbound lanes of the busy highway were closed for about an hour for the crash investigation.

