CROWN POINT— Neglect charges were filed Friday against a Gary couple after doctors said their 8-month-old was "days" away from certain death due to starvation.

On May 31, police and DCS investigated an incident regarding a family-reported case of child abuse in the 700 block of Adams Street in Gary. After locating and assessing the six children, all between the ages of 8 months and 11 years, DCS placed the children in foster care, charging documents stated.

Charging documents identified the perpetrators as the mother of the children, Jessica Hegwood, 32, and Gabriel Washington, 39, who is the father of some of the children and the stepfather of the others.

Police wrote in the probable cause affidavit that Hegwood had slurred speech and poor motor skills, and was unable to correctly answer questions about the children. Later, Hegwood admitted to the couple's recent use of Klonopin, the affidavit stated.

Both the parents and the oldest child said that as a family, they have visited "dope houses" to purchase drugs on several occasions, charges stated.

The children were taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary, according to charging documents. The younger three children were then taken to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.

The youngest child, the 8-month-old, weighed 10 pounds, according to charging documents. Two children, ages 1 and 2, were not able to stand on their own due to muscle loss, the charging documents said, and the 1-year-old also had eye complications due to malnutrition.

The apartment was described in charging documents as hot and muggy with no moving air and garbage in every room. No food was found in the house except for a package of bologna on the floor of the kitchen, the documents said.

The water had been shut off for 28 days and electric services had been disconnected for 12 days, according to reports.

Both Hegwood and Washington stated they do not believe that the children should be in their care and custody, according to the probable cause affidavit.

