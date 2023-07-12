PORTAGE — When a maintenance worker at a local apartment complex received no response after knocking on the door of one of the units late Monday morning, he told police he entered and was checking out pipes when he discovered two young children sleeping in one bedroom.

He then opened the door to the master bedroom and saw a baby sleeping inside a crib with a bottle propped up by blankets, Portage police said.

The children were still sleeping when police were called an hour later and officers used paperwork found in the apartment to locate the mother of the children, who was working at a childcare center in Gary, according to the arrest report.

The mother reportedly told police her husband, Trevon Robinson, 21, was supposed to be home watching her children.

The woman contacted Robinson for a ride home and when they arrived at the apartment in the 2300 block of Dixie Drive, Robinson told officers he was gone for 30 minutes to the grocery store, the incident report says.

"I asked Mr. Robinson why he did not take the children with him to Walmart and he said it was too hard for him to get groceries and watch all three of them," police said.

The maintenance worker said it was more than an hour after finding the children that he was told to call police and officers said they were on scene for at least an hour and a half before Robinson arrived home with his wife.

The children, who are 3 years old, 21 months old and 8 months old, were left alone for about three hours without any adult supervision, according to a newly-filed charging document.

The woman reportedly told police Robinson was not at the grocery store and was possibly at a cell phone store on U.S. 6 at County Line Road.

Robinson was placed under arrest and has been charged with three felony counts of neglect of a dependent, records show.

The charges accuse Robinson of placing the dependents in a situation that endangered their life or health.

Robinson is scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon on the charges before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

