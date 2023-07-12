PORTAGE — When a maintenance worker at a local apartment complex received no response after knocking on the door of one of the units late Monday morning, he told police he entered and was checking out pipes when he discovered two young children sleeping in one bedroom.
He then opened the door to the master bedroom and saw a baby sleeping inside a crib with a bottle propped up by blankets, Portage police said.
Riding Shotgun with Merrillville Police Officer Amanda Earley
The children were still sleeping when police were called an hour later and officers used paperwork found in the apartment to locate the mother of the children, who was working at a childcare center in Gary, according to the arrest report.
The mother reportedly told police her husband, Trevon Robinson, 21, was supposed to be home watching her children.
The woman contacted Robinson for a ride home and when they arrived at the apartment in the 2300 block of Dixie Drive, Robinson told officers he was gone for 30 minutes to the grocery store, the incident report says.
Region dad relying on daughter's memory to rally for her surviving sister in wake of fatal crash
Hammond gas stations could be forced to close overnight
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Farmhouse Coffee, Culver's, Taco Bell, Anytime Fitness and home furnishings store opening; True BBQ Crown Point and T-Mobile close
Portage resident files suit claiming political flag with expletive outside his home is not obscene
Gary woman with neglect charges caught selling fentanyl
UPDATE: Region woman shot dead at home during struggle with husband identified, police say
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Gary bar
Comedy show booked for Bulldog Park
Holcomb implementing new Indiana law that aims to limit regulatory overreach
UPDATE: Coroner releases ID of 19-year-old woman killed in head-on collision in Winfield
Abrego is out as EC School superintendent after only one year
Elderly Portage woman wakes to find intoxicated stranger with knives sleeping on couch, cops say
Valpo cops find children in soiled diapers, living among garbage, feces and bugs, report says
Portage sex offender secretly used online accounts, new charge says
Victim says Gary man had 'ugly grin' when he shot him
The woman's 63-year-old husband reportedly told police his wife came home early Tuesday morning, woke him and began arguing.
"I asked Mr. Robinson why he did not take the children with him to Walmart and he said it was too hard for him to get groceries and watch all three of them," police said.
The maintenance worker said it was more than an hour after finding the children that he was told to call police and officers said they were on scene for at least an hour and a half before Robinson arrived home with his wife.
The children, who are 3 years old, 21 months old and 8 months old, were left alone for about three hours without any adult supervision, according to a newly-filed charging document.
Police plan to charge him with murder upon his release from the hospital.
The woman reportedly told police Robinson was not at the grocery store and was possibly at a cell phone store on U.S. 6 at County Line Road.
Robinson was placed under arrest and has been charged with three felony counts of neglect of a dependent, records show.
The charges accuse Robinson of placing the dependents in a situation that endangered their life or health.
Robinson is scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon on the charges before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Michael Torres
Arrest date: July 7, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302819
Charges: OWI, felony
Eric Torkelson
Arrest date: July 7, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2302826
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Breanna Mendoza
Arrest date: July 7, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302818
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jack Isbell
Arrest date: July 7, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302815
Charges: Intimidation/threats, felony
Levi Jordan
Arrest date: July 7, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2302823
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Amanda Rafalski
Arrest date: July 6, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302796
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug or precursor, felony
Austin Rose
Arrest date: July 6, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302813
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Andrew Sanchez
Arrest date: July 6, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Sauk Village, IL Booking Number: 2302806
Charges: Battery, felony
Jermal Horsley
Arrest date: July 6, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: North Platte, NE Booking Number: 2302807
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Kyle Kressen
Arrest date: July 6, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2302798
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Anthony Prokopos
Arrest date: July 6, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2302797
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Chandra Thomas
Arrest date: July 5, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2302787
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
David Swisher
Arrest date: July 5, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302795
Charges: Sex offender/failing to register as a result of not having reported online activity, felony
Maxwell Rodriquez
Arrest date: July 5, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Fort Wayne, IN Booking Number: 2302794
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Danny Suddoth
Arrest date: July 5, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Schaumburg, IL Booking Number: 2302786
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Gary Leggitt
Arrest date: July 5, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302785
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Gage Kirchhoff
Arrest date: July 5, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2302788
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Napoleon Cortez
Arrest date: July 5, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302784
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Donald Parlock
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2302774
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Shannon Sciba
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302778
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Michele Paree
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 54 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2302780
Charges: Battery, felony
Jon Navarro
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302777
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
Tammie McDonald
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302781
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jackie Jent III
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2302776
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Gerald Christian
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302773
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Gregory Driver
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 58 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302775
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Brett Brehmer
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Ocala, FL Booking Number: 2302772
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Bernard Delph Jr.
Arrest date: July 3, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302768
Charges: Theft, felony
Amy Mills
Arrest date: July 3, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302763
Charges: Theft, felony
Andrew Williams
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302757
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Fernando Aguilar
Arrest date: July 3, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302761
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Natalie Stowe
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2302759
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Aleyah Rebac
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302755
Charges: N eglect of a dependant , felony
Carolyn Schlegel
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 53 Residence: Channahon, IL Booking Number: 2302753
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Edgar Lopez
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302754
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michael Lynch
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302756
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jessenia Jeronimo
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2302752
Charges: OWI, felony
Geoffrey Erakovich-Andonov
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 49 Residence: Munster, IN Booking Number: 2302749
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Fernando Fernandez Jr.
Arrest date: July 1, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302745
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Erik Grant
Arrest date: July 1, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number: 2302736
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine, felony
Lianne Loving
Arrest date: July 1, 2023 Age: 65 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302738
Charges: OWI, felony
Daniel Bulow
Arrest date: July 1, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302748
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Adam Zuleger
Arrest date: June 30, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302719
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Dylan Melia
Arrest date: June 30, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2302721
Charges: OWI, felony
William Kaplan
Arrest date: June 30, 2023 Age: 60 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302734
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Lukas Fugate
Arrest date: June 30, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302733
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Lakeisha Gray
Arrest date: June 30, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302726
Charges: Theft, felony
Adam Brady
Arrest date: June 30, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302718
Charges: Theft, felony
David Clem
Arrest date: June 30, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302722
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
He then opened the door to the master bedroom and saw a baby sleeping inside a crib with a bottle propped up by blankets, Portage police said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!