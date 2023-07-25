PORTAGE — Police are investigating after a Horizon Bank location was robbed Monday afternoon.

A white male suspect entered the bank shortly before 2:25 p.m. at 2650 Willowcreek Road and handed a bank teller a note, demanding currency. Once he had the money, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect did not make any threats or pull out any weapons during the robbery, Portage police said.

Lt. Rob Maynard said police have identified a suspect and are trying to find him. Once formal charges have been filed, the suspect's name will be released to the public.

