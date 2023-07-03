PORTAGE — A 23-year-old boater was taken off the water over the weekend and straight to jail on allegations of operating his craft while intoxicated, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.

A DNR officer patrolling the local Burns Ditch around 10:50 p.m. Saturday stopped a boat driven by Mitchell Burnette, of Cape Corel, Florida, for failing to have an all-direction white light, Brock said.

During the stop, the officer noticed signs of intoxication and Burnette was found to have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.101%, which exceeds the legal limit of 0.08%, according to Brock.

The same prohibitions against drinking and driving for vehicles on roadways apply to motorized watercrafts, Brock said.

DNR officers are taking part in the annual Operation Dry Water national campaign aimed at educating recreational boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Drunken driver involved in crash had child in vehicle, Porter County police say

"Alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating accidents," according to the DNR.

"Last year, law enforcement officers across the nation removed 794 impaired operators from the nation's waterways during Operation Dry Water weekend."

The DNR says boat passengers, not just operators, should refrain from alcohol use.

"The risk of serious injury is the same for operators and passengers when drinking," Indiana Boating Law Administrator Lt. Kenton Turner said. "Alcohol use by passengers presents a danger regardless of whether the operator is consuming alcohol."

Visit operationdrywater.org or on.IN.gov/dnrlaw for more information about boating under the influence.

