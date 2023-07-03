PORTAGE — A 23-year-old boater was taken off the water over the weekend and straight to jail on allegations of operating his craft while intoxicated, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.
A DNR officer patrolling the local Burns Ditch around 10:50 p.m. Saturday stopped a boat driven by Mitchell Burnette, of Cape Corel, Florida, for failing to have an all-direction white light, Brock said.
During the stop, the officer noticed signs of intoxication and Burnette was found to have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.101%, which exceeds the legal limit of 0.08%, according to Brock.
The same prohibitions against drinking and driving for vehicles on roadways apply to motorized watercrafts, Brock said.
Operation Dry Water national campaign aimed at educating recreational boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
"Alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating accidents," according to the DNR.
"Last year, law enforcement officers across the nation removed 794 impaired operators from the nation's waterways during Operation Dry Water weekend."
The DNR says boat passengers, not just operators, should refrain from alcohol use.
"The risk of serious injury is the same for operators and passengers when drinking," Indiana Boating Law Administrator Lt. Kenton Turner said. "Alcohol use by passengers presents a danger regardless of whether the operator is consuming alcohol."
operationdrywater.org or on.IN.gov/dnrlaw for more information about boating under the influence.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Rajae Evans
Arrest date: June 29, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302698
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jeremy King
Arrest date: June 29, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302701
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Rayjean Williams
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302696
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Derrick Perkins
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302684
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Marshall Ralston Jr.
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302687
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Kelsey McLeod
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302691
Charges: OWI, felony
Robert Jackson
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302693
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Kelly Borrmann
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 54 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302680
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Chalabis II
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302682
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Michael Diamond
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 58 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302681
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Jarad Good
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302695
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Mark Moser
Arrest date: June 27, 2023 Age: 54 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302671
Charges: Intimidation, felony
James Barnett
Arrest date: June 27, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302677
Charges: Battery, felony
John Moore
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 65 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302658
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Adri Pitts
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Fort Wayne, IN Booking Number: 2302649
Charges: Battery, felony
Barry Johnson
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 60 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302645
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Sheryl Johnson
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 60 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302646
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Raymond Escamilla IV
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302651
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Logan James
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2302657
Charges: Aggravated battery, felony
Richard Bean
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Alsip, IL Booking Number: 2302666
Charges: Theft, felony
Warren Blazina
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 53 Residence: Blue Island, IL Booking Number: 2302665
Charges: Theft, felony
Mark Bryk Jr.
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302648
Charges: OWI, felony
Guadalupe Chima
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302667
Charges: Sexual battery, felony
Max Smith Jr.
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302644
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Brian Sardeson
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 49 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302639
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Vincen Ritchie
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Ogden Dunes, IN Booking Number: 2302637
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Dale Ribar
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2302638
Charges: OWI, felony
Vanessa Ontiveros
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302641
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Rachel Perez
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302640
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Javier Ramirez
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Lansing, IL Booking Number: 2302635
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Floyd Gaston Jr.
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number: 2302636
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Taylor Sanford
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302625
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kiera Wrice
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2302631
Charges: Battery, felony
Marvin Roundy
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2302633
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Darrin Dedelow
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number: 2302632
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joseph Meulemans
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302630
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Jon Aimutis
Arrest date: June 23, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302612
Charges: Resisting w/injury, felony
Austin Carroll
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2302629
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Charles Costanza
Arrest date: June 23, 2023 Age: 57 Residence: Ogden Dunes, IN Booking Number: 2302621
Charges: Intimidation, felony
