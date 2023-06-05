An investigation is underway into the death of two juveniles, whose bodies were recovered over the weekend in the White River in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

"Witnesses said the two had been swimming in the river and were last seen being carried downstream by the current and then going under the surface of the water," the DNR said.

Officials said they responded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to a section of the river in Martin County, just west of the Lawrence County line.

"Search efforts commenced that included surface searches by airboat, underwater sonar, and dragging equipment, along with public safety divers," the DNR said.

