An investigation is underway into the death of two juveniles, whose bodies were recovered over the weekend in the White River in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
"Witnesses said the two had been swimming in the river and were last seen being carried downstream by the current and then going under the surface of the water," the DNR said.
Officials said they responded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to a section of the river in Martin County, just west of the Lawrence County line.
"Search efforts commenced that included surface searches by airboat, underwater sonar, and dragging equipment, along with public safety divers," the DNR said.
Bishop Robert J. McClory places his hands on Robert Ross during the rite of ordination Saturday at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary. Ross was ordained a priest for the Catholic Diocese of Gary.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Newly ordained Deacons Zachary Glick (left) and Steven Caraher assist Catholic Bishop Robert J. McClory at the altar Saturday during the ordination Mass at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Lake Central’s Griffin Tobias (1) pitches against Valparaiso in the fourth inning during the 4A Regional Championship at LaPorte High School on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lake Central players including Matt Santana and Griffin Tobias (1) celebrates their 3-0 win over Valparaiso for the 4A Regional Championship at LaPorte High School on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lake Central’s Drew Kosteba (11) gets back to first base with Valparaiso’s Trevor Fenters (5) covering in the sixth inning during the 4A Regional Championship at LaPorte High School Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lake Central players celebrate their 3-0 4A Regional Championship win over Valparaiso during at LaPorte High School on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lake Central’s Hunter Snyder (4) fields a ground ball to short for the second out of the seventh inning against Valparaiso during the 4A Regional Championship at LaPorte High School Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Ayanna Wash is the first black valedictorian at commencement exercises at Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond. The Whiting resident will study biology at Marian University in Indianapolis.
Hanna Abuzead (left) assists classmate Adriana Puente before commencement exercises Thursday at Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond. They were among 104 graduates at Noll’s 100th graduation ceremony.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Graduating senior Maria Emilia Quiroga embraces her mother, Maria, after presenting a rose to her at commencement exercises Thursday at Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Henry Bailey (left), 4, watches as his brother Finn, 2, selects a duck Friday from the Crown Point Community Library booth at the Crossroads corn roast at Bulldog Park in Crown Point.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Airren Nylin (left) and John Fitzgerald prepare dragobabs, or spiced pork on a stick, at the Crossroads Reg corn roast Friday at Bulldog Park in Crown Point
Steve Euvino, The Times
New Crown Point High School graduates leave the stage after receiving their diploma holders.
Deborah Laverty, The Times
Crown Point's graduation ceremony, held on the high school football field, was delayed a day because of the threat of bad weather.
Deborah Laverty, The Times
Valparaiso High School graduate Briana Mitchell greets her boyfriend, Antonio Hisick, before commencement Wednesday. The ceremony was moved to the main gymnasium from the football field because of inclement weather.
Doug Ross, The Times
Valparaiso High School graduate Alel Orozco joins his mother, Kathia Munoz, and brother Abraham Orozco for a selfie Wednesday after commencement. Orozco participated in track and field at VHS.
Doug Ross, The Times
Valparaiso High School graduates wait for their names to be announced during the 150th VHS commencement ceremony.
Doug Ross, The Times
Michelle Kozaitis of Crown Point wipes the rain off the 1970 Chevelle SS that she and her husband, Sam, own.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Ron Schwartz of Crown Point parks his 1950 Buick under the pavilion.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Rain falls as Scott Wieglos performs under the pavilion.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Seniors Mitch Milausnic (left) and Conor McAllister look over cellphone messages before the Lake Central High School commencement Wednesday in the school gym.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Psychology teacher Ralph Holden congratulates seniors at the Lake Central High School graduation ceremony Wednesday in the school gym.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Students watch their class video at the Lake Central High School commencement Wednesday in the school gym.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Cedar Lake residents and elected officials toured the dredge barge during a Tuesday evening open house. The long-awaited dredging of Cedar Lake will begin within the next week.
Molly DeVore, The Times
Lake Central players celebrate their 4A Regional championship win over Crown Point 6-1 at Lake Central High School Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
Crown Point’s Lexi Howard (11) makes the throw to first to get Lake Central’s Jessenia Del Toro (27) out in the 5th inning during the 4A Regional championship at Lake Central High School Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
Lake Central’s Sofia Calderaro (25) pitches in the first inning against Crown Point during the 4A Regional championship at Lake Central High School Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
U.S. House Veterans Affairs Committee members Mark Takano, D-Calif., and Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, speak with Portage Mayor Sue Lynch after the city's Memorial Day service at Founders Square.
Doug Ross, The Times
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan addresses the crowd at the Memorial Day ceremony in Portage. “How can we honor young and old who have made these sacrifices?” he asked. “One is to make sure veterans received the benefits they were promised.”
Doug Ross, The Times
Veterans are honored in the Memorial Day parade as Crown Point residents lined up to applaud them.
Deborah Laverty,The Times
Boy and Girl Scouts take part in the Memorial Day parade in Crown Point.
Deborah Laverty,The Times
American Legion Post 20 Commander Kevin Dvorak gives opening remarks at the Memorial Day service in Crown Point. At left is U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Hammond.
Deborah Laverty, The Times
Portage Mayor Sue Lynch speaks at the city's Memorial Day ceremony. “We are blessed to be at peace here in the United States of America today. Sometimes we take that for granted,” she said, citing Ukraine and other countries that are at war.
Doug Ross, The Times
