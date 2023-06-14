NORTHWEST INDIANA — Like most other police departments across the Region, Valparaiso's force is fully equipped with body cameras, and Capt. Joe Hall said the move has been a positive one for officers.
An investigation by Lee Enterprises and Type Investigations looked at how agencies have responded to calls for more accountability — including the use of cameras — after George Floyd's murder.
"Officers have found they provide great assistance while responding to all calls for service, as they assist in documenting investigations and provide a resource for reporting of police activities," he said. "Officers have developed a confidence in the use of all video collection, as it allows for transparency of their actions, which often provides a full picture of the events that have transpired."
The department has about 50 body cameras in operation, as well as dashboard cameras in each of its 47 patrol vehicles, Hall said.
"They have proven to be a valuable tool in identifying training needs and in investigating any complaint that may be filed against an officer," he said.
People are also reading…
Hall said the cameras are part of the transition into modern policing.
Few agencies remain camera shyData gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.
The entire patrol division at the Porter County Sheriff's Department is outfitted with body cameras, and cameras in vehicles face forward and to the rear where subjects sit, Sgt. Benjamin McFalls said.
"It's a great and invaluable tool," McFalls said. "Not only used in court, but also used for us if there's a citizen complaint on one of our officers."
"We will continue to be transparent and build trust in our community," McFalls said.
Gary, Portage begin implementing police cameras
One of Lake County's largest departments will implement body cameras within the next few months.
The Gary Police Department is in the process of outfitting all officers with body cameras, Maj. Chief Jerry Williams said. The department received the cameras in early March and is teaching officers how to use the technology.
The body cameras have been a long time coming for the department. Mayor Jerome Prince created a Police Reform Commission in the wake of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis. One of the commission's recommendations was for all officers to receive body cameras and Tasers. Acquiring funds proved to be the biggest challenge.
The city applied for and was granted the money through Indiana's Local Body Camera Grant program in April 2022. A total of $88,000 was given to the city. Williams said they bought 110 cameras, which will outfit the entire patrol division.
In April, Gary police announced they received a $1 million federal grant to purchase dash cameras. Williams said they are aiming to purchase about 100 cameras.
After many years of debate, Portage police began using body cameras in November as part of an initiative by Chief Mike Candiano.
Financial difficulties were at the root of the challenge to obtain the cameras, he said.
"We believe these cameras will be beneficial to the public, to our officers and to the criminal justice system as they will provide an accurate record of what an officer is seeing and doing during the course of their duties," Candiano said.
The cameras are mounted inside the officer’s uniform shirt or outer ballistic vest carrier, Candiano said. The cameras can be manually activated by the officer, or automatically when an accelerometer picks up that an officer is running or draws their firearm from its holster.
A safety feature activates the camera and sounds an alarm to other on-duty officers if the device senses an officer is lying on the ground for a lengthy amount of time in case of an injury or medical emergency.
The city purchased the cameras from the $8.3 million it received through the American Rescue Plan Act, police reported. Each of the 45 officers within the department's patrol division have been outfitted.
The duration of time video footage is stored depends on the circumstances of the call, Lt. Rob Maynard said. If an officer is out on a call that is "inconsequential," the footage deletes after 30 days.
Video from misdemeanor arrests is saved for three years, and from felony arrests for seven years. Footage from arrests related to homicides, rapes and other high-class felonies is legally required to be saved for an indefinite period of time.
The department previously had dash cameras in officers' squad cars but stopped using them in 2008 because of poor quality, Maynard said.
'When the city feels like it's a priority, it's probably when it will happen'
Hobart is one of NWI's more sizable cities with a population of slightly under 30,000 as of the 2020 Census. However, it is one of NWI's cities that has yet to implement body cameras.
Hobart Police Chief Garrett Ciszewski said the city has yet to get body cameras because of the sizable cost.
"Bodycams are a great tool," Ciszewski said. "They're just cost-prohibitive."
Ciszewski said the first quote the Hobart Police Department received for 50 body cameras was close to $500,000. They've explored available grants for body cameras, which would cover about $2,000 for each camera.
"That only covers about $100,000 of the $500,000 needed to make this project happen," Ciszewski said.
He said the department has a few dash cameras, but if they were to go the "camera route" he'd prefer to purchase body cameras.
The cost of storing the camera footage is the highest, Ciszewski said, which is another financial barrier to getting body cameras.
Ciszewski said he thinks there is some apprehension among his officers related to implementation of body cameras, but some want them in case a false complaint gets filed against them.
"If they're in a situation that gets questioned by the public, they want to show they've done the right thing," Ciszewski said.
As previous law enforcement said, body cameras help increase transparency between law enforcement officers and their communities. According to data from Hobart police, they have received 11 complaints of excessive force use since 2017, all which were found not sustained. When Hobart police investigate complaints, Ciszewski said, they talk to everyone involved in the incident and evaluate an officer's history. Oftentimes, they are able to find footage from Ring cameras or security cameras outside businesses.
Ciszewski, who has been chief since January 2022, said getting body cameras is something he is trying to make a priority.
"When the city feels like it's a priority," Ciszewski said, "it's probably when it will happen."
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops series
Catch up on all the action of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" police ride-along series by The Times.
The video series, which aims to air one new episode per month, has our reporters and videographers "riding shotgun" in the passenger seat of a Region officer's squad car each month, introducing you to the men and women who patrol our streets while taking you inside the work of their police shifts.
This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.
This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.
This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a …
Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.
Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Vide…
Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago
Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.
Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and …
Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.
See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.
See a day in the life of Valparaiso Police Lt. John Patston in the 14th installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops.
See a day in the life of Portage Patrolman Brian Graves in the latest installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops.
The twelfth installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops features the Lake County Sheriff's Department's Aviation Unit, led by Lt. Randy Philli…
Ride Shotgun with Lake County sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Kersey as he checks to ensure convicted Northwest Indiana sex offenders are complying with …
See an evening through the eyes of Schererville Police Patrolman Adam Biella. Video shot by Kale Wilk and produced by Nat Cardona. Interview b…
See a day in the life of Schererville Police Cpl. Michael Bork. Video filmed by Kale Wilk and produced by Nat Cardona. Interview by Mary Freda.
See an afternoon and evening through the eyes of Crown Point Police Patrolman Daniel Lee. Interview by Mary Freda. Video by Kale Wilk. Produce…
Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops' seventh installment features Jason Corle, of Griffith Police. Video shot by Kale Wilk and produced by Nat Cardona.
See an evening on patrol with Lake County Sheriff's Officer Stevie Gill in the sixth installment for the Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops series. …
See a day in the life of Dyer Police Officer Matthew Voss as he patrols on a snowy February day. Video shot by Kale Wilk and produced by Nat C…
The fourth installment in the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series features Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. See as Martinez performs high…
The third installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops features a day spent on patrol with Valparaiso Police Department's Keith Perez.
The Times of Northwest Indiana rides along with Lake County Sheriff Officer Trevor McKinney as he completes patrol work in Calumet Township an…
The introductory installment of 'Riding Shotgun with Region Cops' takes a look at a day in the life of Griffith Police Officer Robert Carney. …