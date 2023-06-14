NORTHWEST INDIANA — Like most other police departments across the Region, Valparaiso's force is fully equipped with body cameras, and Capt. Joe Hall said the move has been a positive one for officers.

"Officers have found they provide great assistance while responding to all calls for service, as they assist in documenting investigations and provide a resource for reporting of police activities," he said. "Officers have developed a confidence in the use of all video collection, as it allows for transparency of their actions, which often provides a full picture of the events that have transpired."

The department has about 50 body cameras in operation, as well as dashboard cameras in each of its 47 patrol vehicles, Hall said.

"They have proven to be a valuable tool in identifying training needs and in investigating any complaint that may be filed against an officer," he said.

Hall said the cameras are part of the transition into modern policing.

Few agencies remain camera shy Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

The entire patrol division at the Porter County Sheriff's Department is outfitted with body cameras, and cameras in vehicles face forward and to the rear where subjects sit, Sgt. Benjamin McFalls said.

"It's a great and invaluable tool," McFalls said. "Not only used in court, but also used for us if there's a citizen complaint on one of our officers."

"We will continue to be transparent and build trust in our community," McFalls said.

Gary, Portage begin implementing police cameras

One of Lake County's largest departments will implement body cameras within the next few months.

The Gary Police Department is in the process of outfitting all officers with body cameras, Maj. Chief Jerry Williams said. The department received the cameras in early March and is teaching officers how to use the technology.

The body cameras have been a long time coming for the department. Mayor Jerome Prince created a Police Reform Commission in the wake of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis. One of the commission's recommendations was for all officers to receive body cameras and Tasers. Acquiring funds proved to be the biggest challenge.

The city applied for and was granted the money through Indiana's Local Body Camera Grant program in April 2022. A total of $88,000 was given to the city. Williams said they bought 110 cameras, which will outfit the entire patrol division.

In April, Gary police announced they received a $1 million federal grant to purchase dash cameras. Williams said they are aiming to purchase about 100 cameras.

After many years of debate, Portage police began using body cameras in November as part of an initiative by Chief Mike Candiano.

Financial difficulties were at the root of the challenge to obtain the cameras, he said.

"We believe these cameras will be beneficial to the public, to our officers and to the criminal justice system as they will provide an accurate record of what an officer is seeing and doing during the course of their duties," Candiano said.

The cameras are mounted inside the officer’s uniform shirt or outer ballistic vest carrier, Candiano said. The cameras can be manually activated by the officer, or automatically when an accelerometer picks up that an officer is running or draws their firearm from its holster.

A safety feature activates the camera and sounds an alarm to other on-duty officers if the device senses an officer is lying on the ground for a lengthy amount of time in case of an injury or medical emergency.

The city purchased the cameras from the $8.3 million it received through the American Rescue Plan Act, police reported. Each of the 45 officers within the department's patrol division have been outfitted.

The duration of time video footage is stored depends on the circumstances of the call, Lt. Rob Maynard said. If an officer is out on a call that is "inconsequential," the footage deletes after 30 days.

Video from misdemeanor arrests is saved for three years, and from felony arrests for seven years. Footage from arrests related to homicides, rapes and other high-class felonies is legally required to be saved for an indefinite period of time.

The department previously had dash cameras in officers' squad cars but stopped using them in 2008 because of poor quality, Maynard said.

'When the city feels like it's a priority, it's probably when it will happen'

Hobart is one of NWI's more sizable cities with a population of slightly under 30,000 as of the 2020 Census. However, it is one of NWI's cities that has yet to implement body cameras.

Hobart Police Chief Garrett Ciszewski said the city has yet to get body cameras because of the sizable cost.

"Bodycams are a great tool," Ciszewski said. "They're just cost-prohibitive."

Ciszewski said the first quote the Hobart Police Department received for 50 body cameras was close to $500,000. They've explored available grants for body cameras, which would cover about $2,000 for each camera.

"That only covers about $100,000 of the $500,000 needed to make this project happen," Ciszewski said.

He said the department has a few dash cameras, but if they were to go the "camera route" he'd prefer to purchase body cameras.

The cost of storing the camera footage is the highest, Ciszewski said, which is another financial barrier to getting body cameras.

Ciszewski said he thinks there is some apprehension among his officers related to implementation of body cameras, but some want them in case a false complaint gets filed against them.

"If they're in a situation that gets questioned by the public, they want to show they've done the right thing," Ciszewski said.

As previous law enforcement said, body cameras help increase transparency between law enforcement officers and their communities. According to data from Hobart police, they have received 11 complaints of excessive force use since 2017, all which were found not sustained. When Hobart police investigate complaints, Ciszewski said, they talk to everyone involved in the incident and evaluate an officer's history. Oftentimes, they are able to find footage from Ring cameras or security cameras outside businesses.

Ciszewski, who has been chief since January 2022, said getting body cameras is something he is trying to make a priority.

"When the city feels like it's a priority," Ciszewski said, "it's probably when it will happen."