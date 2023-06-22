VALPARAISO — Bond was set at $20,000 cash and $30,000 surety for a 17-year-old Ohio resident waived to adult court last week to face charges of calling in threats and causing panic at multiple area schools earlier this year.

The accused, Ryan Krajewski, appeared Wednesday afternoon before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer for an initial hearing on seven felony counts of intimidation involving threats to commit terrorism, court records show.

Krajewski allegedly contacted Valparaiso High School on Jan. 9 and reported a bomb in the building, and then called in another threat to the school Jan. 17.

On Jan. 26, Krajewski allegedly made threats to schools in Valparaiso, Portage, Wheeler, Union Township and Washington Township. He “threatened to use a weapon or weapons of mass destruction to commit mass murder” at Valparaiso and Portage high schools, according to the charges.

Krajewski was arrested Jan. 26 in Ohio.

All the threats he is accused of making proved to be noncredible, officials have said, but the threats sent schools scrambling into lockdown or lockout status.

The Jan. 9 call to Valparaiso High School resulted in a lockdown and early release of students, police said. A false threat of violence Jan. 17 at the same school triggered a lockout response from police and disrupted school operations.

The Portage Police Department said in a social media post at the time that the local high school had “received an anonymous phone call in which a person threatened violence later in the day,” prompting its lockdown.

Wheeler High School had also implemented a lockout in response to the threats, officials said.

Krajewski is further accused of impersonating a public servant stemming from a Jan. 4 call to Valparaiso police of a supposed shooting, according to a charging document. Officials said the youth, who was 16 at the time, falsely portrayed himself as a special agent with the FBI.

Krajewski was to continue to be housed at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center unless he’s transferred to an adult facility or released on bond, according to a court order.

