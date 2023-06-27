WHITING — An official with BP says operations have been stabilized at the Whiting refinery in the wake of a disruption Sunday that triggered pungent odor complaints as far east as St. Joseph County.

The update came from BP America Media Relations Manager Christina Audisho.

"Due to weather conditions in the region late Saturday night, bp’s Whiting refinery experienced an operational disruption that triggered unplanned flaring," she said.

Audisho said crews were on site to manage the situation and community monitoring was also underway.

"There have been no injuries reported; safety remains our highest priority," she said.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management was to have an inspector at the plant Monday, Public Information Officer Barry Sneed said.

"Please refer to local emergency management authorities for updates regarding public safety," he said.

The Porter County Emergency Management Agency identified the BP plant as the source of Sunday's odor complaints.

"Due to severe weather conditions in the region today (Sunday), BP's Whiting refinery experienced an operational disruption that triggered unplanned flaring of gases from their facility," the emergency officials said.

"Other industries throughout Porter, Lake and LaPorte Counties have been contacted and we have found no other evidence of releases or spills," the Porter County officials said.

The odor triggered a public safety alert on area cell phones and NIPSCO reported receiving several hundred calls coming from Porter, LaPorte, Lake and St. Joseph counties.

"When we receive those calls, we send service crews and techs into those areas," the power company said. "Based on all the readings we've conducted, we have not sourced any of those calls to being related to natural gas."

The Valparaiso Police Department was among the emergency responders throughout the Region Sunday to acknowledge the widespread concern and urge residents to refrain from tying up emergency telephone lines.

"Emergency lines must remain open for those in need of active medical or police needs," department said.

It was announced last month that BP agreed to pay a record-setting penalty of $40 million for air pollution violations at its Whiting Refinery, according to the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency.

BP Products, a subsidiary of the London-based energy giant, reached a settlement with the federal government to pay the record fine and spend $197 million to reduce hazardous air emissions at the refinery on Lake Michigan.

