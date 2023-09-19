VALPARAISO — A 57-year-old Chesterton man faces a felony count of sexual battery after allegedly inappropriately touching a woman, who had come to his aid after finding him highly intoxicated, records show.
The alleged victim, who did not want to pursue charges, reportedly told police she encountered the accused, Bradley Geistwhite, while at her workplace.
She said he rubbed her back, arms and thigh as a patron of her workplace, according to police. The identity of the location was redacted by police from the report.
Due to Geistwhite's high level of intoxication, the woman decided to drive him home with her boyfriend, police said.
"While driving Bradley home, Bradley made very inappropriate sexual comments towards her," police were told.
The father discovered the boy had gotten ahold of the purse and gun while his mother was in the shower, police said.
The woman and boyfriend helped Geistwhite inside his home shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 7 and while preparing him for bed, Geistwhite allegedly touched her inappropriately, police said. When the woman protested, Geistwhite became angry and told the woman to leave.
Popular YouTuber's video chronicling a visit to Gary goes viral
$280 million lakefront boutique hotel and condo project touted as ' the jewel of the South Shore'
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lamborghini and Ferrari rental club, Stan's Donuts, Texas Roadhouse, Smoothie King and NWI Customs and Detailing Inc. opening
Portage restaurant worker accused of having sex with underage co-worker, charges say
High number of teachers call off at Scott Middle School
Whiting Empanada Fest returns to lakefront
Porter County mom charged after 4-year-old found shivering in neighbor's pool, police say
Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Driver dead after careening off county road into 2 trees, police say
Jerry Davich: Tony's Place in Valparaiso closes for good after nearly 70 years
Man robbed, injured at Region gas station; 2 charged, police say
Hydrogen hub bid considered strong contender for share in $7 billion in federal funding
Threat of violence closes Region charter school, impacting 1,400 students, officials say
2 found dead at Region hotel in busy retail district
Roller derby extravaganza rolling in Valpo on Saturday
The woman reportedly told police she went back into the house and found Geistwhite throwing up what appeared to be blood. The woman said she called 911 and while waiting for help to arrive, was targeted with sexual comments from Geistwhite.
"You can talk dirty to me you if ya want," the accused James Wyatt said to the decoy in a text message conversation found by Valparaiso police.
Geistwhite became angry again and asked the woman a second time to leave his home, police said.
The woman said she did not want to pursue a criminal charge and had only reported the allegations to document them.
The woman's boyfriend reportedly told police he saw Geistwhite rub the woman's back and arms, but did not witness the alleged sexual assault.
Geistwhite bonded out of the Porter County Jail after posting $2,000 cash and his case is pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Zachary Loehmer
Arrest date: Sept. 11, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2303904
Charges: OWI, felony
Zachary Crohan
Arrest date: Sept. 8, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303856
Charges: Child solicitation, felony
TJ Young
Arrest date: Sept. 13, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2303950
Charges: Theft, felony
Theofilos Leventis
Arrest date: Sept. 13, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Palm Harbor, FL Booking Number: 2303934
Charges: Sexual misconduct with a minor, felony
Tavarius Smith
Arrest date: Sept. 10, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2303895
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tarian Hepner
Arrest date: Sept. 14, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303964
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Stephen O'Sullivan Jr.
Arrest date: Sept. 11, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303916
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Steffanie Figueroa
Arrest date: Sept. 13, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303946
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Sergio Tellez
Arrest date: Sept. 10, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2303885
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Samuel Diomede
Arrest date: Sept. 11, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303905
Charges: OWI, felony
Ryan Molstad
Arrest date: Sept. 14, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303958
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Romell Watson
Arrest date: Sept. 8, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Dolton, IL Booking Number: 2303859
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Robert Barthel
Arrest date: Sept. 8, 2023 Age: 68 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303853
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ricardo Ramirez
Arrest date: Sept. 13, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303947
Charges: OWI, felony
Princeton Congress
Arrest date: Sept. 10, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2303892
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Owen Morris
Arrest date: Sept. 10, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Bloomington, IL Booking Number: 2303891
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Niyla Boone
Arrest date: Sept. 9, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2303879
Charges: Theft, felony
Nathan Schwanke
Arrest date: Sept. 10, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2303890
Charges: OWI, felony
Natalie Edwards
Arrest date: Sept. 12, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303928
Charges: Theft, felony
Miranda Frazier
Arrest date: Sept. 8, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Hamlet, IN Booking Number: 2303860
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug or precursor, felony
Makayla Wiggins
Arrest date: Sept. 13, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Lansing, IL Booking Number: 2303939
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Lucretia Daniels
Arrest date: Sept. 8, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2303851
Charges: Theft, felony
Joshua Kuehl
Arrest date: Sept. 11, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303919
Charges: OWI, felony
Joshua Elam
Arrest date: Sept. 10, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Pierceton, IN Booking Number: 2303893
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jorge Moreno
Arrest date: Sept. 10, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2303898
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jesse Ashcraft
Arrest date: Sept. 13, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: DeMotte, IN Booking Number: 2303932
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Jason Mitchell
Arrest date: Sept. 13, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303933
Charges: D isarming a law enforcement officer, felony
James Courts Jr.
Arrest date: Sept. 11, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2303911
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic d rug, felony
Jacob Parrish
Arrest date: Sept. 13, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2303931
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Elijah Hardin
Arrest date: Sept. 8, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number: 2303854
Charges: Battery with a deadly weapon, felony
Durrell Hannah
Arrest date: Sept. 11, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2303912
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Derrell Morris
Arrest date: Sept. 14, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303960
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Deborah Smith
Arrest date: Sept. 11, 2023 Age: 54 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303922
Charges: Theft, felony
David Allen
Arrest date: Sept. 13, 2023 Age: 59 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2303935
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Brian Jablonski
Arrest date: Sept. 9, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303877
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Brandon Ketchum
Arrest date: Sept. 11, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303923
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Benjamin Bailey
Arrest date: Sept. 10, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Joliet, IL Booking Number: 2303889
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Barbara Victery-Becke
Arrest date: Sept. 13, 2023 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303937
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Ashley Matlon
Arrest date: Sept. 12, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2303925
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Arrington Henderson
Arrest date: Sept. 11, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2303914
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Angelic Cruz
Arrest date: Sept. 13, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2303941
Charges: Neglect of a d ependant, felony
Amanda Kesler
Arrest date: Sept. 13, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303953
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Alyssa Rivera
Arrest date: Sept. 8, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303869
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Alexander Brown
Arrest date: Sept. 11, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303918
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Aaron Byczko
Arrest date: Sept. 9, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303882
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!