VALPARAISO — A 57-year-old Chesterton man faces a felony count of sexual battery after allegedly inappropriately touching a woman, who had come to his aid after finding him highly intoxicated, records show.

The alleged victim, who did not want to pursue charges, reportedly told police she encountered the accused, Bradley Geistwhite, while at her workplace.

She said he rubbed her back, arms and thigh as a patron of her workplace, according to police. The identity of the location was redacted by police from the report.

Due to Geistwhite's high level of intoxication, the woman decided to drive him home with her boyfriend, police said.

"While driving Bradley home, Bradley made very inappropriate sexual comments towards her," police were told.

The woman and boyfriend helped Geistwhite inside his home shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 7 and while preparing him for bed, Geistwhite allegedly touched her inappropriately, police said. When the woman protested, Geistwhite became angry and told the woman to leave.

The woman reportedly told police she went back into the house and found Geistwhite throwing up what appeared to be blood. The woman said she called 911 and while waiting for help to arrive, was targeted with sexual comments from Geistwhite.

Geistwhite became angry again and asked the woman a second time to leave his home, police said.

The woman said she did not want to pursue a criminal charge and had only reported the allegations to document them.

The woman's boyfriend reportedly told police he saw Geistwhite rub the woman's back and arms, but did not witness the alleged sexual assault.

Geistwhite bonded out of the Porter County Jail after posting $2,000 cash and his case is pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

