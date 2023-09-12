SOUTH HAVEN — A group of juveniles hanging out over the weekend near the playground at the local Paul Saylor Elementary School were approached by a man attempting to sell them illegal drugs, according to Porter County police.
Responding officers said they quickly located the accused, Bradly Ernhart, who later argued the juveniles were not kids and were at least 16 years of age, police said.
"Bradly also stated he was just trying to make back the money that they robbed him of," according to the arrest report.
Police said they were called to the school at 331 Midway Drive around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and were told a man wearing all black and carrying a bag had been asking the juveniles at the school "if they were doing drugs and asked if they smoke."
The man then reached into his bag as if offering the juveniles something, police said.
Police found the man in question, identified as Ernhart, walking westbound on Midway Drive and he reportedly said he had CBD in his bag. Police said they opened the bag and found it contained THC cartridges and eight bags of a green leafy substance, all packaged for distribution.
Ernhart claimed he purchased the leafy substance from a smoke shop in nearby Portage and smokes it to treat his anxiety, police said.
Ernhart was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces charges of dealing marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance and marijuana, according to the arrest report.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Anthony Line
Arrest date: Sept. 7, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303843
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Jeffrey Dewar
Arrest date: Sept. 7, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303846
Charges: Child molestation, felony
Jodie Harkins
Arrest date: Sept. 7, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303842
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Niloff Jr.
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303837
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Chance Weed
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Greenwood, SC Booking Number: 2303835
Charges: Theft, felony
Connor Del Alcazar
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Lombard, IL Booking Number: 2303830
Charges: P ossession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, felony
Michael Ramirez
Arrest date: Sept. 5, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2303807
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Cary Falatovics
Arrest date: Sept. 5, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2303822
Charges: Theft, felony
Chelsea Howard
Arrest date: Sept. 5, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2303808
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Rickey Mayes
Arrest date: Sept. 5, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2303806
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Michael Stephens
Arrest date: Sept. 4, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303794
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Roger Smith
Arrest date: Sept. 4, 2023 Age: 61 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303801
Charges: P ointing a firearm, felony
Sandra Reid
Arrest date: Sept. 4, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303799
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jeffrey Leverich
Arrest date: Sept. 4, 2023 Age: 58 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303795
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Anthony Martinez
Arrest date: Sept. 4, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2303802
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Benjamin Quao
Arrest date: Sept. 4, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303790
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Monica Bueno
Arrest date: Sept. 4, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2303793
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Elle Cox
Arrest date: Sept. 4, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2303792
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Justin Warren
Arrest date: Sept. 3, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303782
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
William Andersen
Arrest date: Sept. 3, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303781
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jimmy Zepeda
Arrest date: Sept. 2, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303774
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Gennifer Kallen
Arrest date: Sept. 2, 2023 Age: 51 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303765
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Nicholas Pruitt
Arrest date: Sept. 2, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2303772
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Michael Smith
Arrest date: Sept. 2, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2303771
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Deisha Hadley
Arrest date: Sept. 2, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303776
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Cameron Brooks
Arrest date: Sept. 2, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2303763
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ruben Escalante
Arrest date: Sept. 2, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303766
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Vincent Silvonek III
Arrest date: Sept. 1, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303749
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michael Bowman
Arrest date: Sept. 2, 2023 Age: 51 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2303767
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Keonni Robinson
Arrest date: Sept. 1, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2303752
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Diana Franz
Arrest date: Sept. 1, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303750
Charges: OWI, felony
Jashaun Green
Arrest date: Sept. 1, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2303759
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Logan Jackson
Arrest date: Sept. 1, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Sauk Village, IL Booking Number: 2303762
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Jennifer McGuire
Arrest date: Sept. 1, 2023 Age: 51 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303748
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Melanie Field
Arrest date: Sept. 1, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303754
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Todd Dankert
Arrest date: Sept. 1, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2303753
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
