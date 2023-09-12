SOUTH HAVEN — A group of juveniles hanging out over the weekend near the playground at the local Paul Saylor Elementary School were approached by a man attempting to sell them illegal drugs, according to Porter County police.

Responding officers said they quickly located the accused, Bradly Ernhart, who later argued the juveniles were not kids and were at least 16 years of age, police said.

"Bradly also stated he was just trying to make back the money that they robbed him of," according to the arrest report.

Police said they were called to the school at 331 Midway Drive around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and were told a man wearing all black and carrying a bag had been asking the juveniles at the school "if they were doing drugs and asked if they smoke."

The man then reached into his bag as if offering the juveniles something, police said.

Police found the man in question, identified as Ernhart, walking westbound on Midway Drive and he reportedly said he had CBD in his bag. Police said they opened the bag and found it contained THC cartridges and eight bags of a green leafy substance, all packaged for distribution.

Ernhart claimed he purchased the leafy substance from a smoke shop in nearby Portage and smokes it to treat his anxiety, police said.

Ernhart was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces charges of dealing marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance and marijuana, according to the arrest report.

