CROWN POINT— A California man was charged Thursday in connection with violating a protective order and repeatedly stalking a woman.

Tyler McHenry, 26, was charged with stalking, criminal confinement and invasion of privacy, which are Level 6 felonies; and a Class A misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy.

He is at large on an arrest warrant, according to court records.

Charging documents detailed how McHenry repeatedly followed a woman with whom he previously had a relationship. The woman took out a protective order against McHenry on Dec. 29, court records stated.

Officers were called April 6 when McHenry showed up at the Schererville Panera, 144 U.S. 41, where the woman was making her coffee, according to a probable-cause affidavit. McHenry came up to the woman and told her that he saw her at a stop light and followed her to the restaurant.

The woman told police that McHenry violated the protective order several other times, the affidavit stated. When officers spoke to McHenry on April 12, he told them that he had heard about the protective order but was never served any paperwork. He also said the woman has had him blocked on her phone, so he hasn’t been able to reach her.

Police wrote in charging documents that when they spoke to McHenry, he admitted to following the woman but said he just wanted to talk to her. McHenry told them he was in town to see a church mentor.

Officers received another call from the woman later on April 12, and they wrote that she sounded “like she was in extreme distress,” according to a probable-cause affidavit. The woman told them she was leaving her classes at the Indiana University Northwest in Hammond when she saw McHenry standing next to her car with flowers and a bag of her clothes.

She described how McHenry kept trying to talk to her and, once she got in her car, he “crouched on the ground between her car and the open door so that she could not shut the door of the vehicle to leave,” according to charging documents. She said McHenry admitted to knowing about the protective order, but he told her this was his “last opportunity to fight for her.”

McHenry has a previous conviction for violating a protection order in Michigan, charging documents said.

