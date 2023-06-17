CROWN POINT — A Calumet City woman accused of shooting at her ex-boyfriend's house and injuring his mother has been at large since Friday.
Zakiya Coats, 25, was charged Thursday with two counts of battery and a count of criminal recklessness for violently acting out against her ex-boyfriend, charging documents said.
Police said a family heard noises around 12:15 a.m. May 9 outside their home in the 1200 block of Decatur Street in Gary. When the family looked out the window, they saw Coats shatter the windshield and driver's window of their car.
Coats noticed the family looking out multiple windows and shot at them, breaking through the house and striking items inside, police reports said.
The noise stopped and the family went outside, the probable-cause affidavit said. That is when they saw Coats drive past the house in a white Dodge Neon coupe while shooting at the house.
After the family ran into their house, records said, the ex-boyfriend's mother noticed she was bleeding from a bullet wound to her upper right arm. Hospital staff confirmed this gunshot injury.
Police reports said Coats and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument over the Dodge the day before, and apparently that is what led to the violence.
When officers examined the scene, they observed a trail of blood from the mother's injury, the vehicle's broken windows and 12 bullet strikes to the front of the residence that went through the interior walls. Police also collected six spent bullets inside and outside the house.
Police reports mentioned an incident involving the Dodge the previous day. The body cam footage from the encounter picked up Coats saying: "If I take matters into my own hand, then I go to jail, right? That's alright."
After the shooting, officers searched Coat's social media and found a post that boasted of the incident: "Shot this (expletive) whole crib up and he ain't dead," followed with an angry face emoji.
