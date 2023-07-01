PORTER — A 17-year-old, accused of shooting someone and taking their car Friday night, was nabbed a short time later after a high-speed police chase and crash that sent the suspect through the windshield, Porter Police Lt. Dan Dickey said.

The teen, who suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, had just been released from custody in Illinois on a similar charge of armed carjacking, police said.

Porter police said they learned around 7:27 p.m. Friday that an armed carjacking had occurred about a half hour earlier in New Chicago.

"Furthermore, it was reported that the suspect had shot the vehicle's owner just before stealing the car," Dickey said.

The stolen vehicle was picked up by a license plater recognition camera heading east on U.S. 20 near Ind. 49, according to police.

A Porter police officer working in the area of U.S. 20 and County Road 500 East spotted the eastbound vehicle, clocked it travelling 75 mph and then watched it accelerate to more than 120 mph when a traffic stop was attempted, Dickey said.

"As the suspect attempted to negotiate a curve just east of Railroad Avenue, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wooded area," according to Dickey. "The suspect was partially ejected through the windshield and asked officers for help."

The teen was taken to the hospital for an evaluation before being turned over to New Chicago police.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Investigation Team reportedly assisted in this incident and took possession of the stolen vehicle.

Porter police are seeking felony charges of resisting law enforcement and theft of a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor reckless driving and never receiving a license, Dickey said.

Porter police were unaware of what charges the teen faces in Lake County as a result of the alleged carjacking.

