MICHIAGN CITY — Two men accused of robbing and injuring a customer this week at a gasoline station along a busy stretch of Franklin Street were nabbed by officers after a short foot chase, according to Michigan City police.
Christopher Plantz and Chance Bowlin
Police said they were called out around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday to the BP gas station at 1204 Franklin St. where a 27-year-old Michigan City man reported being robbed of his cash.
"During this conversation, the victim provided a description of the two male suspects," police said.
"If the Supreme Court grants Mr. Snyder’s petition, the case would likely be set for argument in February or March 2024, with a decision expected by June 2024."
An officer recalled seeing two men fitting the description on her way to the scene and the suspects were located in the 1100 block of Cedar Street.
Despite being told to stop, the two men fled on foot and were soon caught, police said. The property taken from the alleged victim was recovered.
Popular YouTuber's video chronicling a visit to Gary goes viral
NWI Business Ins and Outs: True BBQ being reimagined; Region Escape Room closes; Miller Beach Cafe rebrands; Fiori Italian, Nostalgic Treasures and Crumbl Cookies opening
Family of man found dead in Gary marsh searching for answers
UAW and Lear reach a third tentative contract agreement
2 found dead at Region hotel in busy retail district
Portage restaurant worker accused of having sex with underage co-worker, charges say
Whiting Empanada Fest returns to lakefront
Valpo man charged, caught on vigilante video trying to meet 13-year-old for sex, records show
UPDATE: Bond, no-contact order set for Valpo-man accused of molesting, battering Valpo elementary student
Intoxicated driver totals car after striking multiple houses, parked cars, police say
Body recovered from Lake Michigan in Whiting
Driver dead after careening off county road into 2 trees, police say
Jerry Davich: A tragic accidental drowning. An overdue public apology.
UPDATE: Body of dump truck driver recovered after falling hundreds of feet into quarry, DNR says
Northwest Indiana educators recognized at statewide gala
"I observed (the girl) was wet from her neck down and shivering," police said.
Chance Bowlin, 22, of Kingsford Heights, and Christopher Plantz, 19, of LaPorte, were taken into custody and each face a felony count of robbery and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, the department said.
"The victim in this case was transported to Franciscan Hospital for treatment of the injuries he received during this incident," police said. "The injuries are not life threatening."
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Kenya Trobaugh
Arrest Date: Sept. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Cameron Woodham
Arrest Date: Sept. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jessica Bennett
Arrest Date: Sept. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Theft; Burglary Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: South Bend, IN
Anthony Black
Arrest Date: Sept. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Dealing in Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Martin Brown
Arrest Date: Sept. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jacob Gross
Arrest Date: Sept. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Wanatah, IN
Cecelia Jones
Arrest Date: Sept. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Michael Corley
Arrest Date: Sept. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 60
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rodney Liggins
Arrest Date: Sept. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 58
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kahlil Fly
Arrest Date: Sept. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance; Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Dealing in Cocaine; Unlawful Carrying Of A Handgun; Possession of a Machine Gun; Dealing in Marijuana; Possession with Intent to Distribute a Counterfeit Substance Class: Felonies Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jamel Williams
Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rita Langford
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Patrick Craven
Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Alsip, IL
Tabitha Peterson
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Moesha Payne
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Erick White
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 49
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Sparr
Arrest Date: Sept. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 49
Residence: Flint, MI
Kenneth Schacht
Arrest Date: Sept. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: North Judson, IN
Tracy Lloyd
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robby Hammond
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 37
Residence: Trail Creek, IN
Genie Pearce
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependant Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joseph McCaslin
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!