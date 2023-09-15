MICHIAGN CITY — Two men accused of robbing and injuring a customer this week at a gasoline station along a busy stretch of Franklin Street were nabbed by officers after a short foot chase, according to Michigan City police.

Police said they were called out around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday to the BP gas station at 1204 Franklin St. where a 27-year-old Michigan City man reported being robbed of his cash.

"During this conversation, the victim provided a description of the two male suspects," police said.

Former Portage mayor wins delay in prison surrender with hope pinned on Supreme Court "If the Supreme Court grants Mr. Snyder’s petition, the case would likely be set for argument in February or March 2024, with a decision expected by June 2024."

An officer recalled seeing two men fitting the description on her way to the scene and the suspects were located in the 1100 block of Cedar Street.

Despite being told to stop, the two men fled on foot and were soon caught, police said. The property taken from the alleged victim was recovered.

Chance Bowlin, 22, of Kingsford Heights, and Christopher Plantz, 19, of LaPorte, were taken into custody and each face a felony count of robbery and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, the department said.

"The victim in this case was transported to Franciscan Hospital for treatment of the injuries he received during this incident," police said. "The injuries are not life threatening."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Kenya Trobaugh Cameron Woodham Jessica Bennett Anthony Black Martin Brown Jacob Gross Cecelia Jones Michael Corley Rodney Liggins Kahlil Fly Jamel Williams Rita Langford Patrick Craven Tabitha Peterson Moesha Payne Erick White Joshua Sparr Kenneth Schacht Tracy Lloyd Robby Hammond Genie Pearce Joseph McCaslin