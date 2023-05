Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old Cedar Lake resident has been charged with reckless homicide and other crimes in relation to the Sunday shooting of his 16-year-old friend at a home west of Crown Point.

Denver Johnson was charged Wednesday with reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter, both Level 5 felonies; pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony, and criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor, for allegedly shooting 16-year-old Jason Paholik while a group of friends were gathered around a firepit late Sunday.

According to charging documents, Lake County Sheriff's Police officers said upon arriving at the home on the 12000 block of Burr Street they heard Johnson say, "He's in the back. I shot him." Paholik was then transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point where he was later declared dead by the attending physician.

Police wrote in the affidavit that Johnson passed out at the scene of the shooting. Johnson was taken to Franciscan Health for medical clearance after officers arrived.

Charging documents allege that the group of teenage boys were drinking alcohol and listening to music around a campfire while parents were asleep.

Around 11:30 p.m., Johnson decided to jokingly point a Glock 17 9mm firearm at the Paholik, according to the probable cause affidavit. Johnson reportedly pulled the trigger, believing the firearm was empty, and shot Paholik in the chest.

Witnesses of the shooting described to police officers that the two were best friends and no arguing had occurred that night. According the the probable cause affidavit, witnesses said Johnson was playing with the gun "as if it were a toy," and they had never seen him with the gun before.

During the investigation, an officer discovered video and audio files of the incident from a neighboring property's camera. In the video, officers observed Johnson raise the firearm and shoot Paholik. Another person could be heard saying "stop, stop, stop, stop," while Johnson was toying with the gun, according to the probable cause affidavit.

After Johnson was released from Franciscan Health, he was transported to Lake County Jail on probable cause charges related to the homicide, according to the officers' reports. Johnson posted a $5,000 bond Wednesday.

