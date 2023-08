VALPARAISO — A woman told police that despite her efforts to resist, 43-year-old Charles Strong of Portage pulled her head back by the hair, began kissing her on the neck and then fondled her.

Strong was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of sexual battery and misdemeanor domestic battery, records show.

The alleged assault occurred early Monday in the 600 block of Camelot Manor in Portage, police said.

"(The alleged victim) firmly stated no prior to the incident occurring, however, Mr. Strong continued," a charging document says.

The woman reportedly complained of head pain as a result of the alleged attack, police said.

Strong has been ordered to have no further contact with the alleged victim while his criminal case proceeds, records show.

His case is pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Thode.

